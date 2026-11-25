It's been three weeks since the launch of the latest Pokémon set Delta Reign, and so far its prices show an interesting pattern. While the biggest Delta Reign chase cards (Mega Rayquaza's SIR and gold cards) have seen their price tags fall fairly fast, other hot cards are holding their value, or even increasing their worth.

Rayquaza SIR has fallen from $375 to $285 in just a couple weeks, a precipitous drop that more-or-less follows the pattern for most recent sets. Take Pitch Black and Chaos Rising and their Mega Darkrai and Mega Greninja chases. for instance, to say nothing of 30th Celebration singles.

However, the second place card of the set, Raikou ex, has actually gotten more expensive, moving from $85 to $97 since launch, with a brief spike to $130 last week. It's admittedly fallen somewhat since that quick spike, but seems to be holding steady now.

And it's not the only card to have a kinder price graph than normal. The SIR for Mega Golisopod ex has bounced up in price from $21.30 to $27, while Mega Golurk - though initially falling fast to $25, has since bounced back to $30.

Seeking an explanation for these price changes, I have to agree with YouTuber PTCGRadio. It seems likely that the poor performance of modern Pokémon card singles and sets in recent months led many fans to undervalue these cards. Then, when people realized that Delta Reign had some absolute bangers, the market course-corrected. Of course, the headliner card of the set Rayquaza was already highly hyped up, so its price movements look a lot more normal.

If you're more into your retro cards than modern, you should check out our list of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards of all time. Or come join our Discord server to share your latest pulls!