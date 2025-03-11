We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This eye-melting Prismatic Evolutions SIR Pokémon card just hit $125

It should be no surprise that Prismatic Evolutions cards continue to be expensive - though this one notably doesn't have fox ears and a bushy tail.

Art showing the Pokemon Palafin
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Trading Card Game 

Forget Eeveelutions, this Prismatic Evolutions Pokémon card has seriously blown up in price over the last couple of months. The SIR version of Palafin Ex was always going to be one of the chase cards of the set. In late January it was already priced fairly high at $80. But since then it’s seen a 56% increase. Going by the latest TCGPlayer sales, it’s just climbed past the $125 mark.

Many overlooked this awesome Palafin card upon release in favor of all the stunning Eevees, but truly it’s one of the most distinctive Pokémon in the newest Pokémon set. The artwork is by prestigious Japanese manga illustrator Testuo Hara, famous for co-creating the best-selling Fist of the North Star.

The manga inspiration is immediately visible when you look at the card, and when it was unveiled, many commented on its badass look and the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure vibe it irradiates.

The Pokemon card Palafin Ex

This SIR is a spruced up reprint of the Palafin Ex card released in the Pokémon TCG set Twilight Masquerade. Mechanically, it’s an innovative and unusual card – one of the highest HP Pokémon cards in the game – and has a mighty attack. The big downside to Palafin Ex, though, is it can only be evolved using Palafin’s Zero to Hero ability, which makes it a little cumbersome to use.

We do see Palafin Ex getting played in smaller scale city tournaments, but it isn’t one of the best Pokémon cards in the meta right now.

That suggests it’s purely a combination of the card’s rarity, plus its awesome artwork, that’s caused prices to rise. It also should go without saying how hard Prismatic Evolutions is to get hold of right now. If the bubble should ever burst on this highly hyped Pokémon set, I’d expect Palafin prices to come crashing back down.

If you never want to miss the latest Pokémon deal or price spike, why not follow us on Google News? You should also check out our guides to the most expensive rare Pokémon cards ever sold, and the answer to the question: How many Pokémon are there now?

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)