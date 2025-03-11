This eye-melting Prismatic Evolutions SIR Pokémon card just hit $125

Forget Eeveelutions, this Prismatic Evolutions Pokémon card has seriously blown up in price over the last couple of months. The SIR version of Palafin Ex was always going to be one of the chase cards of the set. In late January it was already priced fairly high at $80. But since then it’s seen a 56% increase. Going by the latest TCGPlayer sales, it’s just climbed past the $125 mark.

Many overlooked this awesome Palafin card upon release in favor of all the stunning Eevees, but truly it’s one of the most distinctive Pokémon in the newest Pokémon set. The artwork is by prestigious Japanese manga illustrator Testuo Hara, famous for co-creating the best-selling Fist of the North Star.

The manga inspiration is immediately visible when you look at the card, and when it was unveiled, many commented on its badass look and the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure vibe it irradiates.

This SIR is a spruced up reprint of the Palafin Ex card released in the Pokémon TCG set Twilight Masquerade. Mechanically, it’s an innovative and unusual card – one of the highest HP Pokémon cards in the game – and has a mighty attack. The big downside to Palafin Ex, though, is it can only be evolved using Palafin’s Zero to Hero ability, which makes it a little cumbersome to use.

We do see Palafin Ex getting played in smaller scale city tournaments, but it isn’t one of the best Pokémon cards in the meta right now.

That suggests it’s purely a combination of the card’s rarity, plus its awesome artwork, that’s caused prices to rise. It also should go without saying how hard Prismatic Evolutions is to get hold of right now. If the bubble should ever burst on this highly hyped Pokémon set, I’d expect Palafin prices to come crashing back down.

