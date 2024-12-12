After a year of expansions, chasing cards, and losing sets to scalpers, we can at least celebrate another year of collecting by picking up this excellent Pokémon TCG Paradox Fury Premium Collection, which is on sale, exclusively at Amazon, for just a short time ahead of the holidays. Nothing can conclude a chaotic year quite like opening some good old Pokémon packs.

Whether you’re just collecting Pokémon cards or you’re finding some new decks to play in Pokémon TCG, this Paradox Fury Premium Collection gives you a variety of booster packs from the Scarlet & Violet era. So, if you’ve been chasing the most valuable Pokémon cards of recent years, this may be a way to find some that are harder to get now.

Despite releasing as a Holidays 2024 pack, the Pokémon Paradox Fury Premium Collection is already on sale, dropping the price down from $67.99 to just $49.63. For that price, you get seven Booster Packs, one from each Scarlet and Violet expansion up to Twilight Masquerade (no 151 though, unfortunately), as well as three promo cards, a jumbo promo card, and a three-card magnetic holder.

Unfortunately, this sale is only available to Amazon US buyers, meaning UK collectors will have to pay the full retail price for this collection. That being said, it’s still an excellent bundle to pick up, and I’d definitely recommend it as one of the best Pokémon gifts right now.

Most importantly, it’s a celebration of many Scarlet & Violet expansions that have come and gone. While many will remember the troubles of getting a hold of some 151 sets, we’ve had some brilliant Pokémon sets over the last year and a half. I’d suggest picking it up for a look back over the amazing artwork found in the Scarlet & Violet era, as opposed to just going for your chase cards.

In any case, if you’re looking for some Pokémon bargains, this Paradox Fury Premium Collection is a must-have. However, if you’re looking toward the upcoming expansion, I’d suggest grabbing these Pokémon Terastal Festival booster boxes as opposed to the hard-to-get Prismatic Evolutions. Or take a look at the list of Legendary Pokémon for all of the iconic ‘Mons from the game’s history.