If you've been looking for a great deal and a chance to grab some more cards for your collection, this Pokémon Paradox Wisdom discount is a happy surprise. Why is it a surprise? Well, the hype has got every trainer catching 'em all, making it hard to get some packs at a decent price, and this UK-only discount bundle not only gives you seven packs from various expansions, but packs in a nice set of promos too.

While most of you collecting Pokémon cards are likely looking out for the newest Pokémon set, it's still worth plugging the gaps in your collection with the older expansions. Obsidian Flame has one of my favorite chase cards, while Paldea Evolved's Magikarp #203 is a beautiful Illustration Rare that has rightfully shot up in price since the hype bubble began. Both of these packs are available in the Paradox Wisdom bundle.

But those are just two of the Pokémon sets you can find in this collection. There's also Twilight Masquerade, a base of Scarlet & Violet, and a Paradox Rift and Temporal Forces too, giving you plenty of the best Pokémon packs in recent years. Besides the packs included, you'll also get three promo cards featuring Iron Leaves ex, Iron Crown ex, and Iron Boulder ex, and an oversized promo of Iron Crown ex too.

It's an impressive bundle of packs, and you'll get a variety of expansions, making that chase for the best Pokémon cards even more fun. Personally, I'm a big fan of Obsidian Flames and Twilight Masquerade, while base Scarlet & Violet's Gardevoir ex #245 Special Illustration Rare is arguably one of my favorites of the entire era.

If that sounds like something you're keen to get your hands on, well, you can grab the Pokémon Paradox Wisdom Premium Collection for just £39.95 at Magic Madhouse, a great discount and, considering most things are taken at full price, a great product to grab before it runs out of stock.

I'm hoping you manage to pull some of the most expensive Pokémon cards of the modern era with this Paradox Wisdom collection! Either that, or you manage to get the cutest Pokémon, either is a win in my eyes.

