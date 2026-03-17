This Pokémon Perfect Order booster box is below market value at Walmart, a week before release

The Pokémon TCG's new, Zygarde-centric expansion Perfect Order is almost here, bringing 120 new cards to collect, including some pretty sweet-looking chases. From the Meowth SIR I know you all have your eyes on, to that familiar Mega Hyper Rare, this small Pokémon set already feels like a reprieve from the chaos of Ascended Heroes. If you're keen to maximize your pulls from this latest set, a 360 card booster box is perfect - and luckily, I've found them below market price.

I've already had some experience opening up just under half a box-worth of these glitzy new neon colored boosters for my recent Perfect Order preview - and I found the pull rate across 17 packs to be excellent, scoring an SIR, plenty of IRs, and ex cards to boot. While it was already on my radar, as any major Pokémon TCG release is, I wasn't too excited for it - but now, I can't wait to open more when the products finally drop.

It helps that, as far as I'm concerned, this is an excellent set all round. The primary chase, Mega Zygarde ex #120, is a stunning display of the legendary Pokémon's power, with Zygarde letting out a ferocious attack in an array of colors beyond just the cyberpunky black-and-green vibe it's known for. Counterpointing that raw strength is the adorable Meowth SIR, with a flurry of bright colors that suit the cute, sarky cat down to the ground .

In all honesty, my favorite might be the Jacinthe #122 SIR. That's not just because I actually pulled it, either (although that does help). No, I had my eye on it from the start; it made the top three in my list of the best Pokémon Perfect Order chase cards. Showing the formidable leader of the Lumiose Society of Battle Connoisseurs in front of a tasty feast, it perfectly adapts her elegance from the Legends Z-A game into card art form, and I adore it.

Like most products with any hint of Pokémon cards in them do right now, Perfect Order products have shot up above the recommended retail price. However, if you're looking to get it cheaper than the average secondary market price, you can grab a Pokémon Perfect Order booster box at Walmart for just $229.95. That's still expensive, sure, but it's also cheaper than the current market price, according to TCGPlayer, so it's still a win - even if it's a minor one.

Make sure to join our Discord community to chat alongside other trainers like yourself hoping to collect 'em all. We also share the latest news on any Pokémon TCG products, especially on the run up to the exciting 30th Anniversary set, and we'll also ping you if there are any 'deals'. I use that term loosely, but still, a below-market booster box is better than no booster box.