Here's where to get Pokémon Perfect Order booster boxes cheaper than Walmart or Amazon

After such a colossal set with Ascended Heroes, the upcoming Pokémon Perfect Order is looking to be a sweet little reprieve. A smaller, more focused expansion is the next standard set for the Mega Evolution era, putting the spotlight on Mega Zygarde and plenty of other excellent chases, but if you couldn't make your perfect orders when getting those pre-orders in, chances are you'll be paying way above retail. Fortunately, you don't have to pay those pricey Walmart or Amazon third-party listings, as you can grab a booster box full of Pokémon cards from the upcoming set for below market price. Lucky you.

If you've been regularly checking the Pokémon Perfect Order chase cards list, looking, perhaps wishing, for some of the top hits of the set (I see you, reader), a booster box is the best way to score them. 36 packs full of Pokémon TCG goodness doesn't increase your odds of a hit per pack, but by having more boosters, you'll increase your hopes of getting one, even if my hopes have always been squashed.

Even if it's a smaller set, there's no shortage of cards that I'm excited to pull. The Mega Zygarde ex SIR looks like a vibrant powerhouse of a chase, showcasing the legendary Pokémon with an array of colors and a jaw-dropping great hit, while the Meowth ex SIR is a solid, equally colorful bit of artwork for the iconic Team Rocket 'mon. While Zygarde might be my preferred pull when the set launches, the Mega Clefable ex SIR would be my second favorite.

Compared to the meaty 295 cards in Ascended Heroes, based on Perfect Order's Japanese twin (Nihil Zero), there are just 117 cards this time around, including all of those IRs and above. That makes it much closer to Phantasmal Flames in size, and considering most of us collectors will be spending a small fortune on the 30th Anniversary set when that arrives, this is certainly a welcome expansion.

Currently, Walmart and Amazon have Pokémon Perfect Order booster boxes at way above retail, and in some cases, above market value. However, if you go over to TCGPlayer, you can find plenty of listings below the market average. As these are third-party listings, they may come and go depending on sale volume, but you'll find other sellers trying to outdo the others, so it's worth checking frequently.

If you're hoping to collect all of the Pokémon Perfect Order chases, you'll want to join our Wargamer Discord, where we'll ping you for any Pokédeals as they pop up - sometimes, you'll even get some retail-priced products, so it's worth joining for those alone. I'm biased, but it's a great place to hang out, especially if you like to chat with other hobbyists from communities like Warhammer 40k or Dungeons & Dragons.