Get a Pokémon Perfect Order Elite Trainer Box cheaper than market price at Walmart

Phantasmal Flames' Charizard, Mega Evolutions' Lucario and Gardevoir, and Ascended Heroes' countless chases have left a huge shadow that Pokémon Perfect Order currently resides in. Compared to other recent Pokemon sets, this small expansion isn't full of Big Names but, from my own experience, it has excellent pull rates and gorgeous cards, so don't sleep on it, I say. Fortunately, it hasn't flown off shelves like hotter sets, and right now, you can get a Perfect Order Elite Trainer Box full of Pokémon cards below market price at Walmart.

After ripping some Pokémon Perfect Order packs just before release, I came away seriously happy with the experience. That was helped by the fact I pulled the stunning Jacinthe Special Illustration Rare, but in reality, it was just a better set than I had expected overall.

One quick look at my Perfect Order chase cards list shows you a bevy of gems I'm still trying to pull: the Meowth SIR, the Clefairy Illustration Rare, and the Mega Zygarde SIR, to name a few. In my view, it's a sorely underrated Pokémon TCG release right now, and for that reason, it's dropping in price.

It's a similar pattern to Pokémon Journey Together last year, and the recent Phantasmal Flames - although the latter's double Mega Charizard X chase has seen it shoot up in market value recently. Sandwiched between the colossal Ascended Heroes and the eventual release of the 30th Anniversary set, Perfect Order just looks less exciting to a lot of folks. However, as a collector, this isn't an expansion I'd recommend passing on, especially if you're a fan of the recent Legends Z-A game (which I am).

Admittedly, this 'deal' is still above retail, but it is about 3 bucks below the current market price, according to TCGPlayer. So, if you've been looking to grab some packs of the latest set, you can buy the Pokémon Perfect Order Elite Trainer Box for $68.95 at Walmart. That's nine packs of Perfect Order, alongside the adorable Tyrunt promo card, and the standard goodies like card sleeves, damage die, and energy cards. Considering TCGPlayer has some third-party listings still selling for over $80, this is a solid deal.

You can also find Perfect Order booster bundles, boxes, and other products at Walmart right now, with various listings from other sellers. So, if you're looking to collect this set while everyone is diverting their attention to later expansions, you could get plenty of packs.

If you manage to score any big chases from Perfect Order, make sure to share them in our Wargamer Discord - we always love to see your hits, even if it makes me feel severely unlucky. We'll also ping you for any below-market price listings and the latest news on any upcoming Pokémon TCG sets, so you'll always be kept in the loop.