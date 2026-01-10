Pokémon Perfect Order pre-orders are sold out at the official store, so here's where to get it

Good news and bad news: Pokémon Perfect Order, the next expansion for the Pokémon TCG is on its way; but the Pokémon Center is already out of stock on the upcoming expansion. But don't worry just yet - there are other retailers to place your orders at, so long as you're quick enough!

Perfect Order is the fourth standard Pokémon set in the Pokémon TCG's current arc, Mega Evolution, and won't arrive until after Ascended Heroes drops at the end of January. Now Zygarde might not be quite as much of a crowd pleaser as the face of a set as Lucario, Gardevoir or Charizard, but its proven its worthiness in the Legends Z-A game, and I'm happy to see it gets its moment in the spotlight.

We still haven't seen most of the Illustration Rares or above for Perfect Order - but that hasn't stopped The Pokémon Company from making pre-orders available. On Thursday, January 8, 2025, the company revealed Perfect Order - and just hours later, unleashed the stock for trainers to buy.

And now of course, it's sold out. That won't surprise anyone who's tried to buy stock on the Pokémon Center (or any retailer) in the last year. But I was shocked by how long that day-one sell out actually took. In the UK, stock was available an hour after it was released - I jumped on at around 8 pm GMT, with no queues and no waiting. I wasn't able to pre-order it due to technical issues, but those were really specific to me - it would have been easy.

Still, despite a moment of peace from the usual feeding frenzy that comes with every Pokémon expansion, it's still gone. Chances are you're not going to be able to get those Pokémon Center-exclusive Elite Trainer Boxes. However, if you're not fazed by that, there are a few other retailers I'd recommend trying to get your stock from:

There's no indication of when the stock will become available. Our partner retailer, Chaos Cards, typically allows for email reservations, giving every trainer a random shot at buying stock, while others, like Walmart, may have a sudden drop. It's worth clicking on the links, bookmarking them, and checking regularly.

If I were to add my opinion - and I'm going to - it seems like this set isn't as popular as other recent expansions. Some comparisons have been made to Shrouded Fable, which I think is a little exaggerated (at least until we get more card reveals). But the relative ease of pre-ordering via the Pokémon Center this time is a sign of lower interest. I imagine a lot of collectors are waiting for Ascended Heroes stock or the reveal of a 30th Anniversary expansion. But it's still the Pokémon TCG, so it's still not going to gather dust on store shelves.

Hoping to get your hands on some Pokémon TCG products? You've come to the right place, kinda. We do share news articles often, but if you want to be pinged for any deals or be kept in-the-loop frequently, I'd recommend joining our Wargamer Discord community. Not only do we share the latest news, any deals and discounts, and the occasional hot take, but you can also chat with other trainers. For a weekly round up of our biggest stories, sign up to our newsletter!