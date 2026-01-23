Pokémon Perfect Order's dullest chase is already selling for $700 as Japan's version releases

The Pokémon TCG's Perfect Order set is in a fairly odd position. It's a small set, with just 80 standard cards, assuming it matches Nullifying Zero, its Japanese twin. Alongside Phantasmal Flames (also small) it's sandwiching Ascended Heroes, the biggest expansion ever released in English. As Pokémon sets go, it's no great shakes in my opinion, and seems pretty light on big, iconic 'mon. Nevertheless, it isn't stopping the cards from selling for ridiculous prices, and like many other Pokémon cards, well, Perfect Order's hardest chase is already selling for $700.

When it comes to defining the best Pokémon cards, I'm on the collectors' side, so it's mainly about beauty and the chase, as opposed to meta-defining plays. Even then, the all-gold Mega Hyper Rares that have been joining the chases for each Mega Evolution set aren't widely beloved across the Pokémon TCG community. They're desirable due to scarcity alone, as far as I can tell (If you haven't guessed, Callum is not a MHR fan - Ed.)

That doesn't stop them from selling for absurd amounts, though. Even though Pokémon Perfect Order pre-orders are still popping up, with the upcoming set releasing in March 2026, Nullifying Zero is Japan's version, and it's looking like it'll be a 1:1 copy, as opposed to drawing in multiple Japan expansions for one big one in English. That gives us a good indication of which cards are going to be big hits once Perfect Order arrives, and it seems that the Mega Zygarde ex #117 Mega Hyper Rare is the front runner, already selling for bumper prices.

In a listing from eBay seller 'Japan Seller777', a total of three Mega Zygarde ex #117 were up for sale. While two have yet to be sold, one has already gone for the smashing total of $699.99. I know the headline says $700, but let me round it up, please. Considering that the Mega Zygarde ex #113 Special Illustration Rare (which is much better in my view) has only sold for around the $90 mark. That's a huge gap - and, in my humble Pokéfanatic opinion, the gold card isn't worth that.

This isn't a clear sign as to whether the Mega Hyper Rare will be Perfect Order's crowning, ugly-gold-coated jewel, but it's a good indication that it may be. The Mega Gengar ex SIR for Mega Dream ex (Ascended Heroes in English) similarly sold for an extravagant amount and, while it's dropped off a bit since, that remains the biggest chase of the set.

Considering Nullifying Zero has only just launched in Japan as of Friday, January 23, 2025, there's a good chance that prices will plummet - and it'll likely drop even further once Perfect Order arrives. That's a pretty normal routine for upcoming sets, so I'd suggest keeping an eye on TCGPlayer for Nullifying Zero singles and hope they drop decently in price. Or, you could always buy a booster box of packs and pray for some hits.

