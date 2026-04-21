Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames booster boxes have doubled in price thanks to just one card

These days, it's not unusual for prices on any Pokémon sets to go through the roof - but it's not often one doubles in value just because of one specific Pokémon card. Well, it seems Phantasmal Flames is an exception. This small November 2025 expansion is full of gorgeous hits, but the reality is, it wasn't beloved, and prices dropped on launch. Blessedly, that made it slightly easier to collect, for a while. Now though, with the overwhelming shadow of the 'Zard ever growing, booster boxes have almost hit a $400 market price, with sales above that already.

In my Pokémon Phantasmal Flames review, I came out of my pack-ripping sessions with a smile on my face. Sure, I didn't get an SIR, and sure, I definitely didn't get the glorious double Charizard chase, but the pull rates offering some neat Illustration Rares were enough to leave me with a positive attitude on the expansion. However, as with all things Pokémon TCG right now, nice things don't last long on the secondary market, and the burning value of a single card is seeing the set surge in price.

Mega Charizard X ex #125 is a beautiful card for two reasons. First, it's one of the only recent 'Zard chase cards without a Terastal focus making the art all crystalline and eyestrain-y. Second, the showcase of raw power over cute vibes makes it a standout in the community. It's dark, brooding, and enticing in equal measure and, even as someone who's long wanted a little less Charizard in my life, I have to admit, it's a very, very solid chase.

Considering the Mega Charizard X SIR goes for almost $900 ungraded, overshadowing everything else in the set, it's no surprise that a big chunk of the community is chasing it solely for that sweet cash value. For reference, the gold-effect Mega Hyper Rare version goes for a comparatively affordable $380. That, in turn, leads to the ol' recipe for stock disaster: supply and demand. The more packs people buy chasing the 900-buck dragon, the more money resellers can charge for the sealed booster boxes in their inventories.

Even though this is a standard expansion, sandwiched between the larger Mega Evolutions and the colossal Ascended Heroes, it's shocking that a single Pokémon card has caused an (at one point) underloved set to shoot up astronomically in price. TCGPlayer has the Pokémon Phantasmal Flames booster boxes at a market price of $389.75, but recent sales - and the current listing - have it at over $400.

Of course, we can't promise to get you retail-priced stock in your hands, but if you're keen to try and get more Pokémon TCG products, it's certainly worth joining our Wargamer Discord. We'll ping you for any deals (including anything below market price right now), and you can discuss the 30th Anniversary with some trainer pals.