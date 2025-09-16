At this point, you know the drill. The Pokémon Company releases a new TCG expansion, and then it goes out of stock ridiculously fast. This is especially true when it comes to Pokémon Center products, which hold exclusive bonuses like Elite Trainer Boxes with stamped promos.

However, your options don't end there, and if you're keen to get your hands on some Pokémon Phantasmal Flames packs, well, I know where you should keep an eye out.

There are plenty of Pokémon sets to get excited about every year, but Phantasmal Flame's smaller card list and excellent Mega Evolutions make it particularly enticing. Alongside Charizard, it also has Mega Gengar, which is arriving at a perfect time for Halloween - and might just make its way onto our list of the best Pokémon cards when it finally releases, too.

Even though the newest Pokémon set, Mega Evolutions, is yet to launch, the printer keeps powering on, and we're already looking at a November launch for the upcoming Pokémon Phantasmal Flames expansion, as confirmed in our reveal article.

Details are fairly limited right now, but we know there's going to be just 90 cards in the basic set, while Special and normal Illustration Rares will fill the hole, bringing it up to 130 cards in total.

Charizard, which holds a few spots on our list of the most expensive Pokémon cards, is leading the Elite Trainer Box artwork with its Mega Evolution variant, and as usual, those promos are excellent additions to any collection. While you won't be able to get the Pokémon Center variant of the included promo, Charcadet, in retail ETBs, you'll still get the basic one, which is a neat bonus.

Unfortunately, the Pokémon Center has already run out of stock, especially since pre-orders randomly went on sale, after a slight false start a few weeks before. New products and/or restocks may arrive when existing orders are cancelled or aren't fulfilled, but I wouldn't hold your breath.

Personally, I'd recommend keeping an eye out for Walmart and Magic Madhouse in the US and UK, respectively, and bookmarking our search pages to keep an eye on pre-orders. Alternatively, keep checking back on the following websites, too:

Considering the Pokémon Phantasmal Flames expansion's release date is currently set for Friday, November 14, 2025, we've got a little while until the set releases. We'd recommend bookmarking the above pages, and closer to the actual release, we'll share more retailers you can buy from as and when stock arrives.

Before Pokémon Phantasmal Flames drops, make sure to find out all of the legendary Pokémon right now, and check out our list of the cutest Pokémon, which will help you destress if you have poor luck grabbing any of the new set. You should also join our community Discord server, where we discuss Pokémon TCG, Warhammer, and more. I'm biased, but it's a really friendly place to hang out.