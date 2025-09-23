As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

The Pokémon Phantasmal Flames secret rares are so cute, I want to cry

Japanese Pokémon TCG fans have shared their shiniest secret rares from Inferno X, whose cards make up the English Phantasmal Flames set.

Pokemon TCG art of Togedemaru snoozing in the sun
Pokémon Trading Card Game 

Inferno X releases on September 26, and Japanese Pokémon TCG fans have begun sharing their secret rare pulls on social media. English-language players should pay close attention, as these are the illustrated chase cards we can expect to see in the upcoming expansion, Phantasmal Flames. So far, the spoilers are giving us serious cuteness aggression.

Pokemon TCG Piplup and Yamper secret rare cards from Phantasmal Flames

Plenty of the cutest Pokémon around are represented here. The sight of a teensy Yamper in a cozy bedroom is enough to make me weep, and my heart can't take the sight of a sweet little Piplup gazing at a shiny, snowy landscape.

Pokemon TCG Rotom and Ambipom secret rares from Phantasmal Flames

Rotom gets not one but two secret rares, each packed with more color than a pack of crayons. Dewgong, Lambipom, and Togedemaru are also among the most adorable rares on offer, each with vibrant art that makes me want to squeal with joy.

Two Pokemon TCG Dawn secret rare cards from Phantasmal Flames

Heck, even the Trainer cards are getting a few 'awws' out of me. Fan favorite Dawn gets the best treatment here, with two illustrated rares that show her grinning as she sets out on her Pokémon adventures. Grimsley and Firebreather are less sweet to behold, but they're still ultra-collectible.

Three Mega Charizard X secret rare Pokemon TCG cards from Phantasmal Flames

There's also good news for anyone who prefers cool over cute. Mega Charizard X makes an appearance on three cards, looking very stylish in neon colors and a (presumably very rare) gold treatment. It's accompanied by plenty of other Megas, including Mega Lopunny and Mega Sharpedo.

Pokébeach has collected images of all 12 secret rares revealed. However, the Phantasmal Flames Pokémon set promises to include 13 illustration rares. That means there is at least one rare left to discover (or two, if you factor in that Charcadet is the English-language Elite Trainer Box promo).

Phantasmal Flames releases on November 14, 2025. You can find out more about it in our guide to the newest Pokémon set. Or you can join us in the Wargamer Discord to discuss your favorite rare Pokémon cards.

