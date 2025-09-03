Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames set revealed, preorders incoming

The next Pokémon TCG release, Phantasmal Flames, has been revealed, and preorders are expected to open up any day now. The set comes just one month after the first set of the Mega Evolution block, dropping on November 14.

As we've long known, Phantasmal Flames is themed around the popular Pokémon Charizard. Specifically, it's based on Mega Charizard X, the cool blue and black Mega Evolution which, in the games, gains the Dragon typing. The Japanese counterpart, Inferno X, releases on September 26.

The Pokémon Company actually already revealed the star of this newest Pokémon set in a teaser trailer that showed off upcoming cards. It has 360 HP and its attack, Inferno X, deals 90 damage for each fire energy you discard from among your Pokémon. Like the other Megas, however, it awards three prize cards when it's Knocked Out.

The new reveal includes new product details, including the gorgeous ETB box, which - according to Pokébeach - featured an IR of Charcadet. The more costly Ultra Premium Collection will bag you a guaranteed Mega Charizard ex promo.

Preorders for the set should be coming later this week. Rumors have been flying around that they'll be up some time today (July 3) but usually we see products arrive on Pokémon Center on Thursdays. At any rate, it should be coming shortly. We'll keep our eyes peeled and update this page as soon as something appears.

Pokémon Center preorder drops are some of the best ways to secure upcoming Pokémon cards at market rates. The only trouble is, everyone knows that. That means getting hold of packs through them is nightmarishly difficult. You need to be on it as soon as they appear and be prepared to queue while you compete with the scalpers and their bots.

While this Pokémon set comes hot on the heels of Mega Evolution, which just to remind you arrives on October 10, it's actually a rather small release. Containing only cards from Japan's Inferno X set plus the Mega Gengar and Mega Diancie decks, it should come out to less than 100 cards before the IRs - so don't panic too much, if you're looking for Pokédex completion. We won't know exactly how many Pokémon cards there are exactly until the set releases and all the secret rares are revealed.

