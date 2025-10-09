Secure your Pokémon Phantasmal Flames pre-orders with Walmart, if you're quick

As November approaches, I'm hoping for some Pokémon Phantasmal Flames to warm me up in the colder months. Sorry, that's a bad pun, but what's worse is the fact that the expansion is already dropping out of stock fairly quickly, so if you want a shot at the upcoming set, Walmart is offering you a chance to secure it at retail price. With a catch, of course.

It's not out just yet, but the next Pokémon set is already popping up online for pre-orders. While we have yet to see whether the pull rates and chase cards will land it in mediocrity or among the best Pokémon packs when it releases, Phantasmal Flames is coming in hot with Mega Charizard as its mascot, and considering how other recent expansions are still hard to come by, this November set will likely fare similarly.

While Phantasmal Flames isn't available yet, the Japanese version - Inferno X - is already out, and its secret rares are adorable. But bad news: if you want those cards, you'll have to get your hands on some packs first.

As the last set before the New Year, Phantasmal Flames is going to be flying off the shelves quickly. You'll need to take any chance to get it at retail, and fortunately, we've got the opportunity here.

Right now, Walmart is preparing to drop Pokémon Phantasmal Flames pre-orders on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. This is a Walmart Plus early access release, and you can sign up for a plan using this link. You'll need to have a paid membership, so unfortunately, there's no trial tricks here. However, it'll still be cheaper than paying those third-party seller increases.

The question is, will you be able to grab some product, or will the bots swoop in first to sweep them out of your outstretched hands? Walmart's been known not to place sufficient order limits on its Pokémon products in the past, causing them to sell out very swiftly.

With the combined Generation 1 star power of Charizard and Gengar, Phantasmal Flames certainly has a lot going for it. There's a very high chance that the Mega Charizard ex Illustrated Rare will become one of the most sought-after cards of the entire set, considering how often the draconic 'mon appears on our most expensive rare Pokémon cards list.

However, I'm also very happy to see Rotom get some love once again with a new secret rare - one I'm hoping appears in the English version, too.

So, if you've been waiting for the opportunity to score some Pokémon Phantasmal Flames products at retail, this is at least a fighting chance. If you don't manage to get some today, or arrive at this article after the stock is all sold out, we'll be sharing plenty of deals in the future here and in the Wargamer Discord server. Hopefully, the chase cards will be some of the best Pokémon cards for collectors and players alike!