Insanely adorable Pikachu in a poncho Pokémon card sells for $16,000

This supremely rare promo Pokémon card is everyone’s favorite lightning mouse dressed up in a Charizard poncho, and it’s too cute for words!

The promo Pokemon card 208/XY-P - a full art card featuring Pikachu in a Mega Charizard Y Poncho
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Pikachu is one of the cutest Pokémon ever, a point that no trainer would ever try to argue. But what if you put Pikachu in a cute little poncho that looked like another Pokémon? Cuteness squared! Collectors certainly agree, because a rare Japanese Pokémon card from 2016 - featuring a ful art Pikachu wearing a Charizard poncho - just sold for $16,250.

This rare Pokémon card is formally identified as "208/XY-P", the 208th promo card from the Japanese XY-Promo series that was released from 2013 to 2017. L'il 208 was one of two promo cards in the 'Mega Charizard Y Poncho-wearing Pikachu Special' box set - which had contents pretty similar to an elite trainer box - which was released on January 1 2016.

Not that many copies of this poncho-wearing Pikachu were ever printed, fewer have made it outside Japan, and with the ongoing Pokémania, the fact that a PSA Gem Mint 10 copy sold on September 3 for $16,500 via Heritage Auctions is perhaps unsurprising - though still eyewatering. And it wasn't the only cutie-patootie Pikachu to reach a high price in that auction, nor was it the only one wearing Pokémon-themed waterproofs.

The promo Pokemon card 208/XY-P - a full art card featuring Pikachu in a Mega Charizard X Poncho

Three other cards printed via the XY-P promo series were sold in the same auction. 207 is 208's non-identical twin, released at the same time as part of a matching special box set for Mega Charizard X. It's wearing a dark grey and blue Mega Charizard X poncho and making just the cutest ickle roar. A PSA Mint 9 copy sold for $9,375.

The promo Pokemon card 230/XY-P and 231/XY-P - full art cards featuring Pikachu in a Rayquaza ponchos, one a regular green Rayquaza, the other a black shiny Rayquaza

Two other Pikachus in the auction were originally released in the exact same box, the 'Rayquaza Poncho-wearing Pikachu Special Box' set in July 6 2016. Number 230 is dressed in a regular green Rayquaza poncho, while 231 has a black shiny Rayquaza rain cover. With a relatively lowly PSA Near Mint 8 rating, they went for $7,500 and $6,875 respectively.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)