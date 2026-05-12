Pokémon Pitch Black's Chandelure SIR has been revealed, and I'm in love

Halloween 2026 is months away, but Pitch Black’s new Chandelure SIR Pokémon card is bringing the spooky vibes, it’s easily my top chase.

A Mega Chandelure Pokemon card from Pokemon Pitch Black
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I love Ghost-type and Psychic-type Pokémon. Something about having Pokémon cards with spookalicious energy is truly alluring and, while I've always tried to pack my videogame teams with a balanced set of types, in reality, Gengar and Chandelure always find their way into the party. With Pokémon Pitch Black, the ghosts and ghouls of the TCG are getting the focus again, and the newly revealed SIRs have me scarily excited.

Of course, the more 'scary' 'mon have enjoyed the spotlight in other recent Pokémon sets, too. Just a couple of years back, Shrouded Fable delivered purple hues and green accents - and Paldean Fates' ETB even had Mimikyu plastered on the box. It's nothing unusual for the Pokémon TCG to roll its eeriest faces out front for a while, but something about Pitch Black has got me more  hyped up than I typically am.

A major reason for that is Darkrai, which has evaded me frequently since its world debut in 2007's Diamond & Pearl games. The nightmarish 'mon doesn't take my favorite spot - that honor goes to Giratina, as you likely know by now - but the heavy metal vibes of Pitch Black's logo and the focus on this Dark-type is enough to turn my bad dreams into happy thoughts. Ironically.

However, I was still holding my hysteria in check, at least until I saw some card reveals. And, with Japan's Pitch Black coming later this month (Abyss Eye, as it is known there), that happy time is upon us: two SIRs have been revealed on the Pokémon Japan website. One of them is my favorite trainer of the Legends Z-A game - the aloof and seemingly unapproachable Gwynn - and the other is, fittingly, a Mega Chandelure. Which, as you may be able to tell, I'm just about pants-wettingly jazzed for.

Two SIR Pokemon Cards, Mega Chandelure and Gwynn, from Pokemon Pitch Black

What I love about this Mega Chandelure SIR is that it's so strikingly simple. Everyone's favorite psychic light fitting hovers at a 45 degree angle, head facing us, surrounded by its trademark floating 'candles'. The purple-blue flames give the card just the right amount of color to glow hauntingly and pop against the dark background. It's a truly beautiful card, and while I imagine Darkrai's SIR will turn out to take a lot of beating, this is still instantly one of my favorites of the set - I don't even need to see the rest to say so.

Admittedly, I'm also a big fan of Gwynn's SIR, and butted heads with my colleague and fellow Pokémon TCG writer Matt Bassil, who suggests that 'her hat is silly'. I think that's wrong, personally, and I was deeply offended at the insinuation. If you agree with me, make sure to join the Wargamer Discord and tell him off - if you don't agree with me, still join, but don't tell me I'm wrong. My ego can't handle that.

Callum is the in-house ecommerce writer for Wargamer. After spending more than five years covering games and hardware on sites like IGN, Gfinity, Pocket Tactics, and Wargamer, he's covering the best deals on board games and the best trading card games like Pokemon - between collecting all of the different Pokemon TCG rare cards, of course.

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