The 7 biggest chase cards in Pokémon Pitch Black

Though Pokémon Pitch Black is still a couple of months away, its Japanese counterpart Abyss Eye has been released, shining a light through the gloom to reveal the cards that are coming in the spooky new set when it releases on July 17, 2026.

With just 6 SIRs and 11 IRs to consider, this is once again a smaller set, following the trend for the Pokémon TCG in 2026. But I've managed to narrow things down even further to a shortlist of just seven Pokémon Pitch Black chase cards. The absolute cream of the crop, these are the Pokémon cards you should be hoping to open when it's time to rip packs or crack open one of the set's coveted monochrome ETBs.

While I'm taking secondary market prices into consideration for this list and you'll be unsurprised to see some of the set's rarest Pokémon cards at the top spots, this isn't just a list of the most expensive Pitch Black Pokémon cards. Partly that's because there are always big discrepancies between the top-selling cards in Japan versus the rest of the world, and partly it's because fantastic cards don't always go big on the market - but that doesn't mean they aren't worth chasing.

7. Fomantis

There are two things the Pokémon TCG always manages to make look more gorgeous and inviting than any other artwork out there and these things are plants and water. Pitch Black has an Illustration Rare featuring each, one for Fomantis and one for Goldeen. Both are stunning, and each are the first Illustration Rares for their respective Pokémon, important pick ups for anyone trying for a full-art Pokedex.

There wasn't much in it, but in the end Fomantis has won the number 7 spot for being just a little bit more unique. Artist Jiro Sasumo is so good at these nature scenes.

6. Misty's Spirit

The current era of Pokémon feels so far removed from the early Kanto games I grew up with that it comes as something of a pleasant shock to get a Misty card (though since she also appeared on several Destined Rivals full arts, perhaps I shouldn't be so surprised).

This Illustration Rare is boosted by nostalgia, depicting the Water-type trainer in the Cerulean City gym, where her Level 21 Starmie provided the first real test for many trainers (unless you're a real one and picked Bulbasaur).

5. Mega Chandelure ex

This SIR is a little more simple than some fans were probably hoping for a fan-favorite Pokémon, showing the Mega in a fairly neutral pose, with little in the way of background. But, like the changes between this ghost-type and its Mega evolution form, this card is subtly effective. The purple flames in particular look great on this card, and the murky background really helps them to pop.

4. Mega Zeraora ex

You can practically hear Mega Zeraora ex crackling with electricity in this SIR card, which is easily the most badass card in Pitch Black. An SIR which shows a Pokémon unleashing their power in a devastating elemental attack is always welcome, and although I don't think Mega Zeraora is many people's favorite Legendary Pokémon, there'll be plenty of fans looking to snap up a copy of this depiction.

3. Morpeko ex

Originally a big part of the early marketing for Sword & Shield due its relatable 'hangry' personality, Morpeko may not have remained as popular as Gen 8 giants like Dragapult, but it's still one of the best 'Pikaclones' ever made - and all TPC had to do was add another typing!

This card is a fantastic take on the Pokémon, depicting absolute chaos and an enraged deadly hamster leaping right for you, it's a scene that might've been plucked from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and a very funny SIR for a Pokémon defined by its angriness.

2. Mega Hyper Rare Mega Darkrai ex

I'm duty-bound to include the Mega Hyper Rare card from this set, as like the gleaming gold cards before it, this Mega Darkrai will undoubtedly be one of the most costly cards of its set, simply by virtue of its scarcity.

That said, I think it is fair to say that the novelty is starting to wear off here. The Mega Hyper Rares from early Mega Evolution sets have dipped in value, and as chase cards they're now more likely than not to be outranked by one or more strong SIRs in their sets.

But as a rule, only by one or two. While I don't think it holds a candle to the card in our top spot, nonetheless this Mega Darkrai is a find anyone should treasure!

1. Mega Darkrai ex

Celebrated Pokémon TCG artist Akira Egawa truly aced it with this Darkrai SIR, which I'm prepared to go on the record as saying is the closest a Pokémon has ever come to looking like an eldritch abomination. If Morpeko ex is coming for your face, this Mega Darkrai ex is coming for your mind!

Presumably there was some tension here between wanting to show Mega Darkrai in its regular form and the spooky eyeball form that turns it into a final boss. But Egawa threaded the needle with a depiction that shows the complete form of Darkrai, but still resembles a gigantic eye. And of course it's full of so much texture that your own eyes swim.

There's a reason I had to write a whole article about this card as soon as it was revealed. Not only is this the best Pitch Black chase card, I suspect many collectors will be buying boxes of this Pokémon set specifically to try and find this card.

Which Pitch Black card are you most excited about? Are there any winners I missed from my list? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.