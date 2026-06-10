Pokémon Pitch Black pre-orders are live, so grab 'em while they last

Pokémon Pitch Black pre-orders are finally live! If you've been patiently (or impatiently) waiting to crack some packs, eager to get hold of the SIR Darkrai, or one of the other chase Pokémon cards from this set, the day you've been anticipating is finally here. Here's how to secure your Pitch Black pre-order before the stock is all sold out!

While we've become used to Pokémon Center pre-orders dropping around 70 days before a new Pokémon TCG set's official release date, it seems that pattern no longer holds true. Fittingly, Chaos Rising threw the collector community into chaos when its pre-orders arrived just 39 days before official launch, and it seems Pitch Black is continuing in the same vein.

Though they're later than we might have expected, pre-orders are here at last. That means you don't have to wait until July 17, when this set officially comes out worldwide, to try and secure your cards. You can head to the Pokémon Center right now to attempt to snaffle a booster box or an ETB before scalpers and bots clear out the lot.

Check the retailer links below to see if Pokémon Pitch Black pre-orders are still available:

The Pokémon Center products are particularly hot property, and not just because they're one of the only places you're guaranteed to find Pokémon cards at MSRP prices these days. If you can land yourself a Pokémon Center-exclusive version of Pitch Black's dark and spooky ETB, you'll get an extra stamped promo card (on top of the normal one found in the box), plus two additional packs (which brings the total up to 11). If it's the same as Abyss Eye, the promo will be the legendary Pokémon Zarude's first ever illustration rare.

As is quickly becoming the norm for the Mega Evolution era, Pitch Black is another small set, with only 84 mechanically unique cards. Continuing to explore the Megas introduced in Pokémon Legends Z-A, this one has a bit of a dark, ghostly theme, with Mega Darkrai and Mega Chandelure standing out as key chases.

If you aren't in time to purchase Pitch Black Pokémon products at pre-order, and let's face it if you're reading this past the day it was published that's probably the case, be sure to check out the Wargamer Discord, where we regularly post the best Pokémon deals we can find. If these cards show up again, we'll make sure you know about it.