Pokémon Pitch Black is coming in July, and this set's all Darkrai and heavy metal vibes

Despite Chaos Rising just under a month away, The Pokémon Company has already revealed the next expansion - Pokémon Pitch Black. That name may make it sound like an edgy fan-made ROM, but it's simply oozing heavy metal energy in celebration of Darkrai and other Dark-type 'mon, and to be honest that whole combo is a major 'yes please' in my book. And new SIR Pokémon cards for Zeraora and Chandelure? I'm sold, where's the pre-order button?

If you're anything like me, chances are even with smaller Pokémon sets, you're struggling to keep up with the Pokémon TCG's frequent expansion drops. Chaos Rising only just received its pre-order period a few weeks ago - an extremely late pre-launch for any expansion. And yet, with this reveal of Pitch Black, I can already hear my wallet singing a sad metal tune. Snuff by Slipknot, Metallica's Fade to Black - that sort of thing.

However, while we haven't got any card reveals just yet, there is some juicy information in the new press release for the expansion. Firstly, there are 11 Illustration Rares, 18 Ultra Rare cards, and just six Special Illustration Rares. That puts it around the same amount as Phantasmal Flames, Chaos Rising, and other recent sets - if you can divert your eyes from that space-hogging Mammoswine of an expansion, Ascended Heroes.

There's also a reveal of the pack arts for the boosters. Of course, Darkrai is present, which won't be a surprise for anyone who saw the reveal of Abyss Eye, Pitch Black's Japanese twin. However, there's also Chandelure, Zeraora, and Excadrill. I'm not sure why the latter is here, and I'm too afraid to ask, but I'm certainly here for it.

While I am very excited to see the Darkrai SIR, the Chandelure and Zeraora SIRs are what entice me the most. Of course, they haven't been announced just yet, but considering almost every pack-art Pokémon gets an SIR, I'm fully expecting them. And, considering the last full-art of Zeraora was Stellar Crown (and it was an Illustration Rare), I'm bubbly with that Pokémon joy again.

The release date for Pokémon Pitch Black is Friday, July 17, so it's only a few months away. If you're keen to get some packs, I'd suggest bookmarking the following links:

Hopefully, you'll be one of the lucky few who can get some ETBs and booster boxes for release day. If you want to be kept in the loop for when the set launches, make sure to join our Wargamer Discord and chat alongside other trainers.