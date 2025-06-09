Get nine Scarlet & Violet Pokémon packs with this Amazon deal

If you're on the hunt for Scarlet & Violet Pokémon cards and have been coming up short, this Amazon deal is for you. This link has a bundle of three Pokeball-shaped tins with a bunch of packs and sticker sheet accessories.

The products are available at Amazon for $48. Given that each tin has three Pokémon TCG packs inside, it comes out to about $5.40 a pack. (I'm assuming the stickers don't add much to the value for you.)

It's perhaps not quite right to call this a 'deal', as strictly speaking, the MSRP for these items is $45 - or $15 per tin. However, given that copies of this exact bundle are being sold on eBay for about $85, and that getting S&V cards for close to retail value is pretty darn hard these days, I thought it was still worth highlighting the product. I'll give you all the facts and you can decide for yourself if it's worth clicking 'Add to Cart'.

As for the exact Pokémon TCG expansions within, the Amazon page only states they're Scarlet & Violet. But looking at the review pictures, where users have posted their best pulls, it looks like there's a mixture of Scarlet & Violet Base set and Obsidian Flames packs in the deal.

These aren't exactly the most sought after sets from the era - they don't hold a candle to 151 for instance. But if you haven't had the pleasure of collecting them yet, this deal could still be worth your time.

If you're looking to the future instead, you should take a look at our guide to the newest Pokémon set. You can also share your latest pulls and any sweet deals you manage to nab at our Discord, or gawp and gasp in horror at the outrageous price tags of the most rare Pokémon cards.