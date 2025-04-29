Pokémon Journey Together restocks are going fast - here are the stores to watch

Walmart is starting to restock the latest Pokémon set Journey Together, and we hope to see more retailers with products to sell soon. Keep an eye out, as we'll update this page as soon as the next Journey Together deal appears.

If you're keen to open some packs of the newest Pokémon set, Journey Together, then we have good news for you. Deals featuring this Pokémon TCG expansion are starting to make their way to Walmart, with restocks appearing at MSRP prices.

On April 29, 2025, the Journey Together Hop's Zacian ex box showed up on the retailer's online store for $22.42, a good deal under the $41 it seems to be going for at Amazon right now. However, stock dried up swiftly; the box was sold out after about 50 minutes.

This product features four booster packs from the newest Pokémon set Journey Together, so it came out to $5.60 per pack. But on top of that it has some guaranteed promos with Hop's Zacian ex, Hop's Wooloo and Hop's Dubwool. There's also an oversized version of the Zacian ex. I'm not really sure what you're meant to do with those. Hang them as wall art? Collect dozens, until you've made your very own jumbo deck?

Either way, this was a great deal, so I wasn't too shocked to see all the copies get snapped up at high speed. That said, we're confident this won't be the last Journey Together deal at Walmart, and there's no reason to think products won't be flowing to similar retailers too. Could the floodgates be about to open?

We'll keep an eye out, and bring you the next Journey Together deal that crops up as soon as we spot it. But if you're wondering where to look for yourself, here are the stores we would recommend:

Already, the set seems a little easier to get hold of than other expansions. While it was scalped hard pretty early on, it's proven far less desirable than Prismatic Evolutions or Destined Rivals.

Some of the SIR or IR cards are really cool, like the new Salamence ex or Articuno, but – at least comparatively – most don't sell for the really big bucks. As contradictory as it sounds, in the current Pokémon ecosystem, that makes it a great set for collectors!

For more Pokémon TCG stories, check out our guide to the most expensive rare Pokémon cards ever created – from the famous ones like Pikachu Illustrator and Shadowless Charizard, to the really weird stuff. You should also come chat and share your most controversial Poke-pinions on our Discord. Here's mine: I think the series should never have gone 3D!