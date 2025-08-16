Pokémon TCG is getting its own clothing line and it's actually stylish

Uniqlo has unveiled a brand new Pokémon TCG clothing line, and the results do not disappoint.

The Pokémon TCG is known for its iconic visuals, a fact that clothing company Uniqlo has taken to heart as part of its new collaborative clothing line. Now available for both adults and children, this range of t-shirts and sweatshirts offers a broad variety of ways to decorate your body with your favourite Pokémon.

Many iconic, first-generation Pokémon are represented with designs that pay homage to classic Pokémon TCG cards. Omanyte, Slowpoke, Magikarp, Pikachu, Snorlax and Gengar are all represented in the adult range. While the styles may not necessarily represent the best Pokémon cards, they certainly represent some of the most iconic. Gardevoir and Unknown are also represented, for those looking to branch out a little.

There are also numerous styles for younger fans. These include Pikachu, Mewtwo, Lapras, Mimikyu, Charizard, Eevee and Mew.

While relatively few Pokémon fans will be able to get their hands on the most expensive rare Pokémon cards of all time, Uniqlo's Pokémon TCG line looks relatively affordable by comparison. Adults' t-shirts are available at $24.90 (£19.90) while a sweatshirt will set you back $39.90 (£29.90). T-shirts and sweatshirts sized for children cost $13.42 (£9.90) and $24.90 (£19.90), respectively.

While this isn't the first time that Uniqlo has offered Pokémon-themed designs, this is the first time that the clothing brand has catered more specifically to fans of the Pokémon TCG. While Pokémon designs are iconic in their own right, there is a certain idiosyncratic appeal in the distinctive card layout and broad range of art styles that make up Pokémon trading cards. I know I'll struggle to resist that Gengar sweatshirt come payday.

