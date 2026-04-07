5 Pokémon TCG decks to play in April 2026's post-rotation meta

It's almost time for the Pokémon TCG's annual rotation, when we say goodbye to old decks to make room for all the fresh cards pouring in with the newest Pokémon sets. And this looks to be a big one, with several S-tier decks like Gardevoir and Charizard getting completely wiped out.

With these venerated champions retiring, which decks will rise to take their places? Well, post-rotation play has been available on Pokémon TCG Live for close to two weeks now, so we already have a pretty good idea what will be good after April 10.

If your deck is shuffling out of Standard and you're trying to work out what to jump to, read on for the best Pokémon decks post rotation.

1. Dragapult ex

All the other top decks were cut down, leaving Dragapult alive and the obvious immediate heir to the Poké-throne. Compared to the other top meta decks, Dragapult ex loses remarkably little.

This Pokémon line packs power, with Drakloak providing card draw and Dragapult dealing strong damage to both the active spot and bench. Since you're dependent on just the one evolutionary line to deliver the win, some players prefer Dragapult variants, pairing the card with other powerful Pokémon like Blaziken or Dusknoir.

But whatever option you go for, Dragapult is the deck to beat in next month's meta. That's why Lily's Clefairy - which makes all dragons weak to psychic type attacks, is seeing more play than ever before.

2. Mega Lucario ex/Hariyama

With a brutal stage 1 Mega ex Pokémon, a Pokémon ability that functions as Boss's Orders, a built-in draw engine, and a new special energy type that totally shuts down Pokémon like Alakazam, this fighting type deck has it all - at least on paper.

It does suffer from the fact that Lily's Clefairy is currently such a prominent Pokémon though, since the little pink fairy packs Mega Lucario up and sends him home on a stretcher.

3. Teal Mask Ogerpon

With Charizard gone it's safe to play grass types again! Teal Mask Ogerpon was already a contender, but it's seeing even more play now, rivalling Dragapult for the Pokémon with the most deck variants. One of the best versions includes the new Mega Evolution Meganium, whose ability doubles the damage of Ogerpon's attack. It's basically last year's Celebi/Serperior deck from Pokémon Pocket!

4. Alakazam/Dundunsparce

The deck for players with a strong grip and a love of card draw, both Alakazam and Dundunsparce draw you cards as you climb up their evolutionary lines, and if your hand gets big enough, Alakazam's attack can wipe out anything in your way.

The only trouble is that since the psychic spoon-bender places damage counters on Pokémon rather than doing damage directly, there are tools available that completely stop Alakazam from having any effect. This deck's success, ultimately, will depend on how good it is at circumventing those counters.

Nonetheless, this is the best single-prize deck in the post-rotation meta.

5. Team Rocket

The Destined Rivals deck that never really got off the ground is back after rotation, and works as a 'box' deck with a variety of tools to handle any situation. It plays well into much of the meta, with a strong psychic type attacker in Mewtwo to handle Lucario and Dragapult, and Team Rocket's Articuno to wall Alakazam.

Spidops is the secret best card in the deck, hitting surprisingly hard for a one prize Pokémon and loading up its own energy. Prepare for trouble!

Did we miss your favorite deck? Let us know what you think will be cleaning up this year over on the Wargamer Discord.