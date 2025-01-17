These Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions cards are already Rocket-ing up in price

When it comes to the most desirable Pokémon TCG cards, there are some usual suspects. Special Illustration Rares (SIRs) and similar cards are valued extremely high, while most common and reverse holos are cheap to get. However, Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions is finally here, and with stock issues across the board, even many of the most basic cards are going for a chunk of cash, and the set’s SIRs are selling for extraordinary amounts of money.

If your Pokémon card collecting journey has hit a bit of a roadblock right now, then you’re in the same boat as most collectors and players. It may be one of the best trading card games around, but Pokémon is currently struggling to keep up with demand, with scalpers taking the majority of products to sell at higher prices. Unfortunately, that means some of the most expensive Pokémon cards are rising in price.

More unusually, though, as of Prismatic Evolutions’ release on Friday, even cards that would typically be fairly cheap are suddenly going for silly money. Master Ball Reverse Holos, which are just regular cards with a Master Ball textured holographic effect, are going around the region of $20 in many cases. If you’ve been lucky enough to pull especially popular examples like the Eeveelutions, you could be getting even more – upwards of $1000 for the coveted Umbreon Master Ball.

As you can expect, that means the rare, hard-to-pull Special Illustration Rares of this set are going for absolutely asinine prices. A recent listing sold for around $2000 for Umbreon ex, while Leafeon is selling for around $500. Expect to pay around $400 right now if you’re looking for Glaceon, or roughly $300 if Flareon is what you need to finish your set. Admittedly, the Eeveelutions are beautiful, but are they that beautiful?

The main reason for these astronomical prices is likely the fact that Prismatic Evolutions has been so very hard to get hold of. While we’d hope this is due to the Special Set nature of the expansion, as well as simply being the newest Pokémon set to come out, it’s not something that will change soon. Journey Together sold out almost instantly, despite being a regular expansion, and it’s clear that the hype for Pokémon TCG has returned. We can partially thank Pokémon TCG Pocket for this.

So, if you want the Eeveelutions and other awesome cards, what can you do? Well, you can either go ahead and find some deals on eBay US or eBay UK, or hope to make some best offers and win auctions. Or, you can try your luck and wait for the upcoming Prismatic Evolutions reprints. Perhaps the hype will die by that time, but we wouldn’t count on it – looking at you, Pokémon 151.

With Prismatic Evolutions cards skyrocketing in price, perhaps it’s time to look elsewhere for your collection. You can always go and hunt for the best Charizard cards on the market, or opt to pick up the cutest Pokémon for your collection. Anything to avoid the FOMO of trying, and failing, to pick up those new Special Illustration Rares.

If you want to stay in the loop with all things Pokémon, make sure to follow Wargamer on Google News, so you can keep up-to-date with the latest Pokémon TCG news, including deals you won’t want to miss.