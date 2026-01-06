You can get 11 Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions packs below market price right now (just)

That smug little Umbreon ex #161, sitting proudly in front of the moon, has evaded my collection for far too long. Buying Prismatic Evolutions singles on the secondary market still costs a bomb compared to most Pokémon cards, so ordinary trainers like me must place our fates in Arceus' hands (feet?) and buy boosters to have a chance at that glorious chase. They're wildly expensive at the moment too, of course - but if you want at least a small discount on some Prismatic Evolutions packs, meaning more chances at that Umbreon, well, this could be it. At least it's still below market price.

Considering it's one of the most sought-after Pokémon sets in recent years, it's no surprise that the prices of third-party listings far exceed RRP for Prismatic Evolutions. The expansion's price keeps evolving, but I can assure you, my bank account is not, and unless you're fortunate, there's a heavy reliance on paying high above retail, or 'market price', if you will. The Pokémon TCG's secondary market, much as I love it, has certainly fallen from grace recently.

Like many other collectors and hopeful trainers, besides a couple packs here and there, Prismatic has eluded me. Unless you happen to be sitting around retailer aisles, hoping for more stock to land, resellers are your best bets. But that doesn't mean you have to pay market price for these goodies, and sometimes, you can spot the occasional third-party undercutting the rest, like a Ditto hiding amongst the crowd.

Right now, you can grab the Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection for $122.94 at Walmart. Yes, this is above retail, and yes, it's ridiculous how much these products can go for. But it's actually $3 below market price, according to TCGPlayer, and as always there are tons of sellers charging far more than that. Please, hold your applause. I know it's a huge celebration. Just think of what you could do with those three bucks…

So yes, we're still paying more than we typically would, and the fact that we even see this as a deal at all is a signal of just how cooked the Pokémon market is right now.

But this collection does at least pack plenty of goodies to make it worth it for handsome, discerning collectors like yourself. 11 Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions packs give you a fair few chances at scoring any of the Eeveelutions or, Giratina forbid, a 'god pack' full of hits (I deserve it).

That includes the aforementioned Umbreon, as well as Sylveon ex #156, Leafeon ex #144, and the rest. Even paying a high price, well, those pulls could make it worth buying alone. You're reading this article; you're no stranger to the thrill of the chase.

You'll also get two gorgeous promos featuring Umbreon ex and Espeon ex, respectively, as well as a cutesy figurine featuring the two Eeveelutions. If that's not enough, well, you'll also have a pin featuring - you guessed it - Umbreon and Espeon. For a Pokéfanatic like myself, well, those are great little bonuses on top of the packs.

If you've been waiting for a reason to go back to collecting Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions cards, this is a better opportunity than most.