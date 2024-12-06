The Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions set isn’t easy to pre-order, despite the fact it’s releasing in early 2025. Elite Trainer Boxes? Gone. Booster Packs? Gone. Those snazzy-looking Suprise Boxes? You guessed it – gone. It’s an elusive set that is already earning the right to be compared with the often-scalped 151 set, but if you’re desperate, the Japanese version is still easy to get your hands on.

This is mainly for those who are into Pokémon card collecting, whether you’re a newcomer or not. It’s quite difficult to play the Pokémon TCG game with Japanese cards if you can’t speak Japanese. However, if you’re a collector of the prettiest (or, potentially, the most expensive Pokémon cards), these could be a worthy buy. And grabbing the Japanese versions is much easier than praying to pick up the English-language Prismatic Evolutions set.

If you’re hoping to pull some of the prettiest-looking Eeveelution cards, there’s no shame in grabbing some Japanese booster boxes. As the newest Pokemon set launches today (Friday, December 6) in Japan, plenty of people are falling in love with the Terastal Festival expansion, and if you’re worried you may miss out on Prismatic Evolutions, the Japanese set is the way to go.

You can grab a box of Pokémon Terastal Festival, which comes with 10 booster packs (10 cards each), for roughly $79.99 / £69.99. That’s 100 cards – a huge amount to add to your collection. While there are no fancy bundles like the Binder Collection or the upcoming Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box, it’s still a great way to get cards. And better yet, they’re readily available.

It’s worth noting that many retailers may say ‘Coming Soon’ or ‘Out of Stock’ for Terastal Festival. This isn’t because it’s been scalped, but because it has just been released in Japan, so there may be a slight delay before you’re able to order them.

Personally, I’ve been lucky enough to pre-order some Prismatic Evolutions items. However, I’ve still ordered a couple of boxes of Terastal Festival because I adore Japanese cards. Not only are the Booster Boxes much cheaper than the English equivalent, but the artwork is still phenomenal, and, from my experience with Surging Sparks, I preferred the hit rates on the Japanese set.

However, if you are still focused on getting your hands on Prismatic Evolutions, prepare for chaos when each of the products launches. Many sites, including Walmart and Best Buy in the US, or Magic Madhouse and Zatu Games in the UK, allow you to set up stock alerts for your account. We recommend clicking your favorite store below and setting up alerts for your must-have items.

So, if you’re looking to get your hands on some of the best Pokémon cards before they are released in English, the Terastal Festival set is the way to go. Alternatively, take a look at the Pokémon sets in order to see which expansions you may have missed out on.