Here's your chance to get 14 Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions packs at retail price

Finding Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions packs in the wild is no easy task. In fact, I'd argue you're more likely to capture a real Eevee than secure a master set of Prismatic at a reasonable price. You can't afford to miss any restocks of this highly sought-after set, so pay attention, as soon you'll be able to attempt to grab 14 Prismatic Evolutions packs in one go - alongside some excellent-looking promos.

Not only is the early 2025 set full of gorgeous artwork, Prismatic Evolutions offers some of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards of the modern era. The Special Illustration Rares of the Eeveelutions are highly collectible and equally pricey, meaning that buying single cards to fill out your binder is still an expensive endeavor.

It doesn't help that the community is all to aware that Prismatic Evolutions holds some of the best Pokémon cards in recent years. After a huge level of hype for the set during the pre-order period, PE products are still being scooped up as quickly as they appear on shelves. It's one of the most beloved-yet-elusive Pokémon sets right now, and even as new products pop up and generate their own buzz, it remains hard to find.

Fortunately, your luck may be changing. The Pokémon Lucario ex and Tyranitar ex Premium Collection boasts an impressive 14 Prismatic Evolutions packs, alongside two promos each for Lucario and Tyranitar, plus an oversized version of the Lucario ex card.

You can add all this to your collection at retail price. The catch? Well, it's an upcoming restock, so your best chance is being prepared.

Firstly, you'll need to have a Sam's Club membership to access the deal. If you don't have one, you can start a trial using this link, giving you 15 days of access to members-only deals. Next, you'll need to head to the Sam's Club product page of the Pokémon Lucario ex and Tyranitar ex Premium Collection, and bookmark ahead of the restock on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8 PM PST / 10 PM CST / 11 PM EST.

If you're truly desperate, you can probably find some Prismatic Evolutions packs floating around on eBay, well above MSRP. But this way, you won't have to check for fake Pokémon packs and worry about resellers, or worse, scalpers.

Whether you'll be able to secure one of these collections on Tuesday before they all sell out is a bit of a gamble, but it's well worth trying. Considering how low the odds are of pulling those coveted SIRs, at least it'll sting a little less if you got the packs at retail price.

I do believe that the Pokémon TCG hype bubble is starting to pop, or at least die down slightly. But if there's one thing proving me wrong, it's Prismatic Evolutions. Prices for both singles and boxed products remain high, and with how rare it is for stock to appear at MSRP, this isn't something to skip out on. Bookmark the page, return often, and if possible, set up a reminder to get alerts when the item comes back into stock.

While you wait for a stack of the best Pokémon packs to arrive with this Prismatic Evolutions collection, make sure to join our community Discord, where you can showcase your pulls or discuss the cutest Pokémon - and there's no right choice, besides Togepi, of course.