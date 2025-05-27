Prismatic Evolutions' most valuable Pokémon cards are plummeting in price

Most of the Eeveelution Illustrated Rares from Pokémon's Prismatic Evolutions set have dramatically fallen in value on the secondary market in recent weeks. Though each of these Pokémon cards is still worth hundreds of dollars, many of them have become up to 30% cheaper since early April.

YouTuber PTCGRadio first reported these falling prices on May 26. We've since looked into the TCGPlayer prices of nine Illustrated Rares from the Prismatic Evolutions Pokémon set to confirm the trend. Each Pokémon TCG card has a unique price history, but the overall evidence is damning. Prices remain high, but they are coming down.

Naturally, the first card everyone will want to hear about is the elusive Umbreon EX. This is the ultimate rare Pokémon card from this set, featuring a high-profile Pocket Monster, quality art, and an abysmal pull rate. Its market price peaked not long after Prismatic Evolution's release in January at an eye-watering $1,600.

Now, however, TCGPlayer estimates that a copy is worth $1,245. That's still a hefty investment, but it's 16% cheaper than the $1,488 you could expect to pay at the start of April. This card started sky-high in terms of price, but its worth has steadily decreased as time goes on.

Sylveon EX, perhaps the second most desirable Prismatic Eeveelution, currency sits at a market price of $488. That's a 13% drop from the price it held in early May. However, Sylveon actually saw a dramatic price spike upward in early April, rising from $480. This means that, while the card has lost value, it's actually still more expensive than it was in the spring.

It's a similar story with Vaporeon EX. This card's market price was $308 in early March, then a sudden spike drove it as high as $387. The value began falling again by mid-April, with a sudden spike in mid-May driving the price down to $283. That's around $20 cheaper than earlier in the year, at least.

Leafeon EX is also on a comedown after flying high. A huge spike in the first days of March saw its value leap from $370 to $468, but the price began to fall almost as soon as it peaked. As of May 27, we're looking at a market price of $380 – slightly pricier than in April, but not by much.

The rest of the Eeveelutions have seen a more straightforward decline in price, though the exact date that these changes began varies from card to card. Flareon EX, for example, began losing value from March 17, with its price dropping from $388 to $283.

Meanwhile, Glaceon EX waited until as late as May 8 to begin declining in value. From a peak price of $339, it's fallen to just $278.

Espeon EX was apparently worth $425 in early April. The current price, however, is around $341.

The humble Eevee EX, though not fully evolved, is still an Illustrated Rare that follows the above price trends. Its market value was $240 in early March, but this has since dropped to $169.

The only Eeveelution that doesn't seem to follow these trends is Jolteon EX. However, TCGPlayer only has data based on seven sales, with no information on the card before March 2025. The price of a regular Jolteon EX from Prismatic Evolutions suggests that this card will also see a decline in value, but it's hard to say for sure without concrete evidence.

It's tough to pin down exactly why these cards are coming down in price (though we'd argue restocks are having an influence), and it's even tougher to predict whether they'll stay at low prices. TCGPlayer's data proves that the value of these cards has risen and fallen before, so there's no guarantee that each Eeveelution will stay cheaper going forward.

Things get murkier when you take into account the price trends for Japanese copies of the same cards, which have taken a very different journey from their English-language counterparts. Some IR Eeveelutions have seen a similar price decline, while others have held more steady.

The advice for buying and selling singles, then, stays the same as always. The market can change at the drop of a hat, and you're buying and selling at your own risk.

If you're keen to buy boosters rather than singles, here's all you need to know about the best Pokémon packs to buy, as well as the newest Pokémon set on the scene. Or, if you'd like to show off your Pokémon collection, hit us up in the Wargamer Discord.