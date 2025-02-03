Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions is as beautiful as it is cruel, delivering pack after pack of disappointment and heartbreak. Each seal you rip teases you with the chance of seeing one of the extremely rare Eeveelution SIRs, always somehow just out of reach. However, it’s not all bad news, as Umbreon ex and Espeon ex are reportedly going to be promo cards in an upcoming Premium Collection.

Now, are the promos in this box going to be the valuable SIRs that have lately been rocketing up in price? Probably not, even if that would shut down the scalpers of the best Pokémon packs right now (and bring me great joy in the process).

However, they should be an excellent addition to the bundle, bringing a unique promo for those picking up some Prismatic Evolutions, and scoring some of the cutest Pokémon around.

According to PokéBeach, Umbreon ex and Espeon ex will be the major promo cards for this upcoming product releasing in September 2025: The ‘Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection’. However, it’s not clear whether these cards will be alternate art for the beautiful Eeveelutions, a stamped version of the double rare cards from the set, or something completely new.

Aside from the upcoming Surprise Boxes, no Prismatic products use reprint versions of existing cards, but whether the upcoming collection will be different remains to be seen.

The major issue is, regardless of whether they’re the best Pokémon cards or not, this collection will likely be out of stock whenever it pops up. Right now, it’s notoriously difficult to get your hands on the newest Pokémon set, with even the Journey Together expansion selling out already.

However, notoriously difficult does not mean impossible. The Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection will be released on Friday, September 26, 2025, giving you plenty of time to prepare your plan of action. To make it easier, bookmark the pages below to regularly check and see whether new stock has gone live or not – it’s also handy for Prismatic products in general:

So, if you’re hoping to get your hands on at least some version of the Umbreon ex and Espeon ex from Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions – some of the most expensive Pokémon cards right now – we’d suggest keeping an eye out for this Premium Collection. Alternatively, you can follow our tips on collecting Pokémon cards if you’re new to the hobby.

