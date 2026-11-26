The world's largest Pokémon card grader PSA has announced it will no longer be taking grading submissions for golden 'Mega Hyper Rare' Pokémon cards, due to a "manufacturing issue" that causes some of these cards to fade or deteriorate over time.

According to an article posted November 25, 2026 on the PSA website, the gold cards that launched with the Mega Evolution era have an issue "that can cause the gold foil on the front of these cards to deteriorate over time, leaving visible patches or fading." Apparently this can happen regardless of whether they're lying in a box, binder, or sealed in a PSA slab, which compromises PSA's ability to grade them.

As well as the images PSA has shared, Fans have shown pictures of affected rares on social media, displays issues where the foil seems to have visibly flaked away from the card.

A strange quirk is that this only applies to English language copies of the cards. PSA says "Japanese-language versions were printed at a different facility using different techniques and haven't shown this issue," so they will continue to grade these as normal.

This must be a terrifying piece of news if you pulled or purchased a mega hyper rare. Even if you got the card graded already, it could still deteriorate, and according to PSA the severity of the issue is extremely variable - some cards fade, others do not, and right now it seems there's really no way to tell what will happen.

In its announcement, PSA says that cards in transit or already submitted will be returned with a refund. But it doesn't seem like you can get a refund if you already got a Mega Hyper Rare graded. The company says "existing grades will not be changed".

It'll be incredibly interesting to see what happens to the price of these gold cards now. If no more copies can be graded, full-stop, will this cause the cost of those that have already been ranked PSA 10 to explode, or will the risk of future fading be too much for prospective buyers to stomach? A PSA 10 Mega Hyper Rare Rayquaza, from the brand new Pokémon set Delta Reign, is about to be a very rare Pokémon card indeed.

Personally, I've always found these gold cards to be far too gaudy, very nouveau riche. But then, I'm very judgy.

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