Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals bundles are back in stock, as part of an unusual deal

It can be pretty difficult getting your hands on Pokémon Cards. Popular sets, like last year's Destined Rivals, are particularly tricky to track down, and when stock runs low, you can be left having to pay fairly large markups for them. Well, fortunately for anyone hoping to crack packs from one of 2025's most beloved expansions, the Pokémon Center store is now once again offering Destined Rivals booster bundles. But there's a catch…

As well as trading cards, plushies, and other merch, the Pokémon Center store also sells a selection of replica Poké Balls. They're now offering Destined Rivals booster bundles, but only if you also buy a prop Quick Ball at the same time.

Quick Balls are a special variety of blue and yellow Poké Ball. True to their name, in the games, they have an increased success rate when they're used right at the start of a battle with a wild Pokémon.

If you're a massive Quick Ball stan and you're looking to get your hands on an authentic recreation of one, alongside some Destined Rivals boosters, congratulations! By some cosmic coincidence, your exact day has finally arrived. Head over to the Pokémon Center Site now and pick them up for £124 ($165).

If you don't fall into that very specific demographic, then it's worth noting that the recommended retail price for a Destined Rivals bundle is £23.94 ($31.99), so the vast majority of the money you're spending here is going towards the Quick Ball, and not the cards.

You may also have noticed that I listed the prices here in pounds before I listed them in dollars. Well, that's because this offer is available from the British branch of the Pokémon Center Store and not its American counterpart.

Worry not, though, the Pokémon Company are presenting an alternative deal to customers in the United States. Instead of a Destined Rivals booster bundle, you can get a replica Quick Ball packaged alongside a tin containing some cards. What kind of tin? Why, one shaped like a Quick Ball, of course. You'll get a prop Quick Ball and a spherical Quick Ball TCG Tin that will contain a selection of three booster packs from the game's past. This speedy double deal will cost you $105 (£78).

What's your favorite kind of Poké Ball? Personally, I don't think you can beat the original red and white design, although I'm aware that's a bit like saying that water is your favorite drink.

