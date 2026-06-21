Why is every Rayquaza card in the Pokémon TCG so similar?

Guys, do you think everything is alright with Rayquaza? We've had more than 23 years of Rayquaza Pokémon Cards, and the Sky High Pokémon always looks absolutely furious. Sometimes, Rayquaza is depicted charging up an energy blast, sometimes they're rushing forwards in an attempt to break out of the frame, sometimes they're gliding skywards, but they're always depicted glaring angrily out at the viewer. Clearly, Rayquaza has a lot of rage to work through.

I started thinking about the way Rayquaza is presented when the trailer for the upcoming Delta Reign set dropped on Thursday. This ad featured the artwork for an upcoming Mega Rayquaza card, unobscured by any text, and sure enough, Rayquaza seemed characteristically filled with murderous rage. That prompted me to have a browse through all of the Rayquaza cards of the past, and each of them seems like they're preparing to smite me for having the audacity to consider adding them to my collection.

Now, don't misunderstand me, I understand why Rayquaza is often depicted this way. Hoenn's greenest dragon is a formidable legendary monster, often appearing on very rare Pokémon cards. It makes sense to show them at the apex of their power, filled with bloodcurdling fury. I also don't want to disparage any of the fantastic work put in by the Pokémon TCG's artists. On every Rayquaza card, they've succeeded with aplomb at their assigned task of drawing an angry dragon .

But Rayquaza's more than just unbridled ire. After a stressful day maintaining the balance of nature, maybe Rayquaza sometimes takes a nap in the clouds? Perhaps when Rayquaza isn't mediating the feuds between Kyogre and Groudon, the three hang out and have a chill time together? Does seeing a small swablu take flight provide a cheerful chuckle to this ancient dragon?

The pieces of Pokémon TCG artwork that I treasure most are those that give us a new perspective on their subjects. Far from being a burning engine of destruction, the full art Charizard from Lost Origins is having a great time hanging out with his trainer Leon. The Battle Styles full art Tyranitar V looks downright adorable, stopping for a nap in the shade, and the Special Illustration Rare Excadrill ex from Black Bolt is filled with a plaintive curiosity that tells a wordless story.

Do you think there's room for a more diverse range of Rayquaza artwork in the Pokémon TCG, or have I got my head stuck in the clouds? Tell me your perspective in the Wargamer Discord server.