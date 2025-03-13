We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This 6-year-old Pokémon card’s price just spiked by $100 thanks to new promo

The 2019 Pokémon card Reshiram and Zekrom GX is spiking in value, as players suddenly take a shine to it, six years after release.

The trainer N in front of Reshiram and Zekram
Pokémon Trading Card Game 

This Reshiram & Zekrom GX Pokémon card has seen a huge price spike over the past couple of months. In late January, near mint copies of the card were selling on TCGPlayer in the range of $180-200. But now the price has had a hundred dollar increase; they’re fetching up at least $300!

So what’s caused the sudden rush on this card, which was released back in Cosmic Eclipse, a Pokémon set from 2019? Well it seems likely to be the N’s Reshiram promo card from Journey Together that’s driven the movement. This card is a box topper for the upcoming set Journey Together, and there’s a whole lot of hype behind it.

The Pokemon card N's Reshiram

Reshiram & Zekrom GX, like the incoming SIR card from Journey Together, prominently features the popular character N – further lending credence to the idea that it’s the new promo to blame/thank for the price bump.

The Pokemon card Reshiram and Zekram Gx

When Reshiram & Zekrom GX released there was quite a lot of hope that it would be competitive, as there were cards in the format like Welder that could power it up swiftly. But in the end that didn’t exactly pan out. Its damage output just was not quite high enough for the hoops you had to jump through to use it.

Still, the gorgeous art, the card’s scarcity, and the fact it came out in one of the best Pokémon sets of the Sun & Moon era definitely makes this a desirable card. It just took a new Reshiram’s arrival for people to see that.

This isn’t the first older rare Pokémon card we’ve seen boosted by new arrivals. It seems like the newfound hype around the TCG has seen older cards that didn’t blow up upon launch get a second lease on life. Still, not every card is on the rise. Perhaps surprisingly, the biggest chase card from Prismatic Evolutions, Umbreon ex, is actually dipping in value.

