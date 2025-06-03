As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Killer Reshiram ex heads up Pokémon TCG's newest Secret Illustration Rares

Thanks to Japanese fans cracking packs of Pokémon TCG’s new Black Bolt White Flare set, we get to see the gorgeous SIRs coming our way.

Japanese spoiler for Pokemon TCG Reshiram ex Secret Illustrator Rare
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Trading Card Game 

Japanese Pokémon TCG players have gotten their hands on the latest set, Black Bolt White Flair, and have been sharing the spoils on social media. It's the first chance for Western fans to get a glimpse at the Secret Illustration Rares in the set, and there's a lot to look forward to when it gets an English language release, starting with a truly gorgeous Reshiram ex.

New 'Black White Rare' variants of Reshiram ex and Zekrom ex were revealed for the Japanese Pokémon TCG about a month ago, with stripped back monochrome art. While the BWR variants are sure to be the most expensive rare Pokemon cards in the set, the SIR version is a much more dynamic and characterful representation of this iconic legendary Pokémon.

The Secret Illustration Rare for the Japanese Pokemon TCG variant of the Hilda Supporter card.

The SIR version of the Supporter card for Hilda (Tōko in Japanese) is another highlight. It's so common for Supporter SIRs to be basic portraits – this one shows her striding into the arena with a Pignite and Zebstrika. Just what you want for the actual protagonist of Black and White!

Loads more cards have been spread all over Japanese social media – we're particularly grateful to Japanese YouTuber Hiro who compiled a massive video roll with dozens of the cards.

YouTube Thumbnail

But as the newest Pokémon set will feature an Illustrator Rare and a Secret Illustrator Rare for every card in the set, even this isn't comprehensive!

Which do you think are the best Pokémon cards in Black Bolt and White Flare? Are you going to import some Japanese packs to try and get them early? Let us know what you're excited for in the official wargamer Discord community!

Black Bolt and White Flare is the final set in the Scarlet and Violet era, and it sure is an impressive way to close the cycle! If only all Pokémon sets were this flashy…

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)