A killer new Pokémon TCG Ascended Heroes box drops on Sam's Club in just one week

A hot new product for one of the best Pokémon sets of the Mega Evolution era is coming next week, but you'll have to be a Sam's Club Plus member to have any chance of buying it, since it's exclusive to this online store.

As much as I hate signing up for stuff like this, it might actually be worth it if that's what it takes to secure the Ascended Heroes Focused Fighters Premium Collection, as this is a pretty beastly box of Pokémon TCG packs.

Whereas most Pokémon boxes sprinkle in a selection of different sets (and make it frustrating to figure out what's inside the packaging) this Premium Collection has nothing but Ascended Heroes packs, and it has a whopping 14 of them at that. Since Sam's Club is selling this thing for $55, that works out to $3.90 a pack - a genuine bargain, if you don't factor in the cost of membership.

This box also has a bunch of promos, there's Mega Hawlucha ex, Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex, N's Reshiram, and N's Zekrom. You also get a jumbo Mega Hawlucha, if that's something you're for some reason interested in.

The information for this deal just loaded in on the Sam's Club website, confirming the details. This goes on sale on July 21, and it's available in Sam's Club stores from their opening time, while online sales run from 10pm CST/8pm PT. There's a buy limit of two boxes per person.

Ascended Heroes is the first special set of the Pokémon TCG's Mega Evolution series, and it's been wildly popular. It's a massive set that stands out among all the smaller releases Pokémon has dropped lately. There are also tons of great Ascended Heroes chase cards, with some like Mega Gengar ex and Pikachu ex already selling for over $1,000.

It's become quite normal for Sam's Club to release an exclusive box after a Pokémon TCG special set. In Sword & Shield there was a much-celebrated Crown Zenith box, while in Scarlet & Violet there was one for Prismatic Evolutions.

Stay tuned on July 21 to try and get hold of the Sam's Club box. And be sure to check out the Wargamer Discord, where we post all the best Pokémon deals.