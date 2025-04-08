Pokémon Charizard Super Premium Collection on sale for lowest ever price

Leaving that wretched yellow rodent in the dust long ago, Charizard has been the most popular Pokémon ever since the franchise began. It’s no surprise, therefore, that a collection of cards centered around the orange dragon would be in hot demand. But we’ve spotted a great deal on the Charizard ex Super Premium Collection which has it at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Super Premium Collection is priced at $49.94 at Sam’s Club. That’s a whopping $30 off the $80 RRP, which is what it normally costs from the Pokémon Center, when it’s even in stock. We were previously impressed with a 29% discount, but this one’s even better – a saving of 37%.

The catch of course, is that you’ll need to have a Sam’s Club membership to take advantage of the deal, and that’s a $50 annual subscription. That requirement – plus the two copies per membership limit – is presumably the reason this deal has remained in stock all week despite the bargain, while inferior Amazon offers have either sold out rapidly or quickly increased in price.

Released in October 2024, The Charizard ex Super Premium Collection has the full Charizard evolutionary line, including a Charmander, Charmeleon, and – most importantly – a Charizard ex. While the 151 Charizard within is not one of the best Charizard Pokémon cards by our reckoning – it’s not the SIR version, don’t get too excited – any Charizard ex is cool, and you also get a neat figurine that doubles as a card display stand.

You also get 50 cards, across 10 packs from a selection of Scarlet and Violet sets. While it doesn’t have the newest Pokémon sets like Journey Together or Surging Sparks – do the math, it doesn’t have anything that came out after it did – this can be a nice way to pick up a variety of cards. You get two each of Paradox Rift, Stellar Crown, Obsidian Flames, Temporal Forces, and Twilight Masquerade.

A price of $5 per pack is not bad these days, and if the Charizard card and figurine add value for you, then this is a steal of a deal.

Sadly you can’t take advantage of this saving in the UK, and we don’t have a similar deal to recommend for the Brits. The darn thing is £71 at Amazon, and while Magic Madhouse lists a very fair £41.95 price, the box currently looks to be out of stock.

