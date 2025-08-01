As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

This Black Bolt Pokémon card is more valuable than anyone guessed

This Seismitoad Pokémon card from the Black Bolt pack is spiking in price, reaching outrageous heights above most of the set's Secret Art Rares.

Seismitoad art
Pokémon Trading Card Game 

Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare have been out for a number of weeks now, so we've had some time to see how the cards perform on the secondary market.

The black and white legendaries are predictably pricey, and the cost of the special rouge Victini has our resident Pokémon collector Callum getting red in the face, but there's one card in particular that has outperformed every expectation.

Whereas most cards sink below their projected price points once the newest Pokémon set actually comes out, Seismitoad's IR card has absolutely leapt up in value like the giant frog it is, seemingly fuelled by its spectacular artwork by Shinji Kanda.

The artwork put this on our radar as one of the most beautiful cards in the Pokémon set a long time ago, and it seems like fans definitely agree. Copies are now going for between $230 and $250 - an outrageous cost, which is more than Reshiram ex, Hydreigon ex, Kyurem ex, or either of the full art trainers. And we should remind you, this is an IR, not an SAR card!

It certainly solidifies Black Bolt, where Seismitoad is found, as a far better Pokémon TCG pack than White Flare.

The Magikarp card

We've seen all kinds of chatter around this card, with some calling Kanda the most valuable Pokémon artist, others claiming (fairly spuriously, in our opinion) that the card is about to be banned due to a hidden '666' in the piece.

It certainly seems like Kanda's unique art style has the power to raise a card's stock. We've seen plenty of examples of their cards, from exciting legendary Pokémon like Giratina V, to the weakest little Magikarp IR, getting mega valuable. By now, it may be a self-fulfilling prophecy. If fans know that Shinji Kanda cards blow up in price, and voraciously seek them out, they will inevitably blow up in price.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)