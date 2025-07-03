These promo Pokémon cards have doubled in price

2025 is looking like a good year for Pokémon promo cards. A ton of them have begun to gain value, but here we'll look at just two that have doubled in price over the past six months.

A promo card is any that's not found within a normal Pokémon pack. That means they can vary wildly in rarity depending on how they're distributed. Some are guaranteed in a particular product, whereas others are only obtainable through some special promotion.

Starting with a card in the former category, this Yellow A alternate art version of the Shaymin EX from Roaring Skies has jumped from $31 at the start of the year to $66 - and some copies have sold on TCGPlayer for as much as $160.

This card came out in 2017 and was only sold in English in the XY Premium Trainer Collection. An older box, it now sells for close to $1,000, which explains why its contents are appreciating so quickly.

Another spiking card that's more of an oddity is this Cramorant card, which went from $87 in January this year to $167 by the end of June. Known as the Stamp Box Cramorant, this was part of a special promotion in collaboration with the Japan Post Service.

The card is inspired by a famous old Japanese stamp, Wild Geese Flying Under Full Moon, and was sold in boxes that also held real stamps inspired by Pokémon. But it was relatively hard to get hold of this promo outside of Japan because - due to restrictions on sending stamps - resellers weren't willing to ship the boxes overseas.

With eye-catching and unique art and a high level of rarity, it makes sense that this card is gaining hype, despite the fact that it's really quite new - sold in 2021.

