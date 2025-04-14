Underrated Pokemon ETB with great chase cards is back in stock for $55

Elite Trainer Boxes are a great way to pick up large numbers of Pokémon cards, and in this card-starved era, we’re always on the hunt for restocks and ETBs selling at a reasonable price point. One such deal has just come through for Shrouded Fable ETBs, which are currently going for $55 on Amazon and Walmart.

Released in August 2024, Shrouded Fable is a Pokémon TCG set with a particular focus on the ‘goth’ Pokémon card types: Psychic and Darkness. Late last year, this set was one of the least sought after expansions of the Scarlet & Violet era, but while Shrouded Fable packs still don’t fly off the shelves like the likes of Prismatic Evolutions and Surging Sparks, they have become more desirable as Pokémon hype has hottened up.

Perhaps partly because so many new fans have joined the hobby in the last nine months, more and more people have discovered the set’s charms, and many of the most iconic IRs from the set, like Cufant and Greninja ex, peaked in price in late February.

While closer to release, sealed boxes of Shrouded Fable would sell for $30 or even lower, it goes for $59.99 at the Pokémon Center. These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find this box below $55, which is why we’re highlighting these deals. Both stores have the Shrouded Fable box available for about the same price. It’s a dollar cheaper from Amazon, but it also appears to be low on stock, so you may want to head that way first of all if you’re keen to make a $1 saving.

Compared to booster boxes, which just have Pokémon TCG packs, Elite Trainer boxes come stuffed with extras: energy cards, dice, coins, sleeves, and – in this case – a full art Pecharunt promo.

But obviously, the packs are the main thing you’re paying for here, and in this case you get nine Shrouded Fable packs – which works out to $6 each.

This isn't the only box available at Amazon right now