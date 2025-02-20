Is this the Pokémon TCG’s most underrated set?

At a time when the most-sought after Pokémon card sets are so hard to find, there’s one that’s always available. While most Pokémon TCG deals sell out within a few hours of going live, Shrouded Fable sits on the virtual shelves like a loyal dog waiting for a cruel owner that’s abandoned it, apparently ignored by the reseller hordes.

There’s a good reason for that. Shrouded Fable was widely panned as the worst Pokémon TCG expansion of 2024. In a landscape full of incredible releases like 151 and Paldean Fates, Shrouded Fable stuck out as distinctly average. It didn’t have big chase cards, and many thought its SIRs lacked a certain ‘wow’ factor. This has meant the set suffered from low sales, indicated by products quickly slumping in price.

But now, and perhaps it’s partly because so little else is available, people are changing their tune on this unloved release. It’s available at a bargain price at the moment, compared to the more hyped up releases which are getting horribly marked up, and it turns out it’s full of hidden gems.

For one thing, the set’s Illustration Rares are blowing up in value. We noted recently that Greninja Ex had shot up in value, but it seems to be happening more-or-less across the board. Shrouded Fable’s most sought out IRs like Persian and Dusknoir are obviously getting pricey, but so are cards like IR Cufant and Houndoom. Copies of the latter are selling for a whopping $45 – $50, when in December it was rare to see them sell for over $20.

And if you’re not a pure collector, Shrouded Fable has loads of playable cards to enjoy. You have the scourge that is the Dusknoir line and then plenty of other staples or cards with their own established niche, such as Pecharunt ex, Nightstretcher, Fezandipiti ex, and more!

Perhaps it’s because Shrouded Fable was so undervalued that it’s now receiving some hype. The set came out before the current Pokémon bubble formed, after all, and an influx of players might be coming in wanting to get their hands on the cooler cards from the set.

While it lacks many ‘gen wun’ Pokémon for the nostalgia factor, and doesn’t have the most expensive rare Pokémon cards in the entire TCG, I think it’s fair to say that Shrouded Fable has been overlooked and mistreated by the fanbase at large. It’s not the best set ever made, but nor is it hot garbage. It features cool art, useful staples, and an awesome theme centered on darkness and psychic Pokémon (the coolest types).

I’m just going to say it though, compared to most Legendary Pokémon, The Loyal Three are trash.

For more Pokémon TCG stories, check out our guides to the newest Pokémon set and the best Pokémon cards.