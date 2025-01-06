Grab this underrated Pokémon TCG box before it gets scalped

While the Sword and Shield era of Pokémon TCG saw sets like Crown Zenith, Lost Origin, and Evolving Skies taking the podium, some of its other offerings have been unfairly forgotten. The Pokémon Silver Tempest expansion is one of them, and, as we enter a period of Pokémon hype, you should grab this Elite Trainer Box while it lasts – you may not have another chance.

As newcomers and returning collectors come back to one of the best trading card games, Pokémon TCG is in a tough period for most buyers. Prismatic Evolutions’ beautiful Eeveelutions are difficult to buy during the pre-order phase, and Pokémon 151 is still ridiculously hard to source. It’s safe to say that, unless you’re spending a regular amount of time looking for restocks, collecting Pokémon cards is quite hard right now.

Some Pokémon sets of the Sword & Shield era are seeing a huge surge in prices, with Evolving Skies one of the most sought-after expansions – mainly due to ‘Moonbreon’, one of the most expensive rare Pokemon cards in recent years, showcasing Umbreon in a beautiful alt art. Crown Zenith offers some of the best pull rates, and Lost Origin has a highly valuable Giratina card. But there’s one that every Pokémon collector is missing out on.

In recent years, Silver Tempest has been overshadowed by other sets, as well as the eventual launch of the Scarlet & Violet era. However, as sets lose steam and go out of print, they grow in value, and inevitably, Silver Tempest will get harder to get at retail from now on. Fortunately, you can grab this set right now at a standard price, and we strongly suggest doing so.

In the US, you can pick up a Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box at Target, while UK buyers can grab a box at Amazon. As we enter a period of huge hype around Pokémon once again, even sets like Twilight Masquerade are starting to go out of stock – and considering the community’s less than glowing feelings on that set, it means plenty of other sets are going to go out of stock too.

While it’s not the best expansion out there, Pokémon Silver Tempest has some incredible chase cards. The Alt Art Lugia V is the most valuable chase, while the beautiful TG20 Rayquaza VMAX is still a great pull for most players. Considering that the booster box is going up in value on TCGPlayer, it’s no surprise that buying an ETB or two might be a better idea.

So, if you’re looking to open some packs at a reasonable price and avoid scalpers, don’t lose out on Pokémon Silver Tempest. Alternatively, you could hope for the best and get your last chance at Pokémon 151 packs at retail price, or check out the best Charizard cards if you’re hoping to grab some of the best on the market – it’s cheaper to buy that 151 chase card, to be honest.

If you’re after gameplay power, though, our guide to the best Pokémon cards in the game has you covered. And to stay updated with Pokemon TCG news daily, make sure you follow Wargamer on Google News.