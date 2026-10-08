These Pokémon skateboards are sold like cards, with random draws and chase rares

Santa Cruz Skateboards is releasing a licensed range of skateboard decks that look like they've had a jumbo-sized Pokémon card slapped on the top. These boards, which launch October 17, 2026, are coming out in conjunction with the trading card game's 30th anniversary celebration, and as a result the maker has created 30 different designs.

They also seem to be sold quite like trading cards - for better or worse. They're in blind bags, which means you don't know what you're going to get when you pick one up. There are also three rarer 'chase skateboards' you can open (of course there are). These are an additional three designs, on top of the 30 regular versions, and they're easy to spot - they're covered in many different Pokémon cards. Right now we've no idea what the 'pull rates' will be, though, so who's to say how rare they'll be.

The 'Pokémon blind bag decks' feature card art from the Pokémon TCG. Like 30th Celebration's classic collection, these are all famous cards taken from the entire history of the TCG. These range from Base Set Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur to modern classics like Moonbreon. You'll find a number of the selected cards in our rare Pokémon cards guide.

Or perhaps it's more accurate to say the boards feature 'art of cards'. Instead of trying to make each Pokémon card's illustration fit the dimensions of a skateboard, the designers have simply added a depiction of the card to the board. The rest of the design is textured background art that matches the vibe of the card on the board.

No price has been revealed for these products just yet, but Santa Cruz Skateboard decks usually range from about $85 to $105. That's a lot of cash to put down on a randomized product, so perhaps there'll be some kind of discount to account for that random element. After all, it would suck to splash out and end up with a design you really hated.

While most of the cards chosen have a similar 'radical' vibe, there are a few cuter boards, like the Gardevoir or Sylveon. And - I hate to say it - I think one or two look kind of 'derpy', in particular that Jolteon and that Lucario.