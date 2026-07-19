There's now an official Pokémon card that uses the word "yeet"

Do you ever have one of those moments where you suddenly feel incredibly old? I'm still not quite 30, but this card from The Pokémon TCG's brand new Pitch Black expansion made me feel positively ancient. That's right, you've read the headline, so you know there's a Pokémon card that talks about yeeting, and if you've seen the thumbnail, you know that card's a Slowpoke.

Slowpoke 029 from Pitch Black possesses an attack called " All-You-Can-Yeet". Other than giving off big 'how do you do, fellow kids' energy, this attack allows Slowpoke's controller to send as many cards from their hand to the discard pile as they want to. This Slowpoke enables an unusual self-discarding strategy, but it's certainly not one of the best Pokémon cards from Pitch Black.

If you're an avid Wargamer reader, you may remember an article discussing the reveal of this card in Japan back in May. Clearly, The Pokémon Company's English localisation team has decided to have a bit of fun with this Slowpoke, since there's no mention of 'yeeting' anywhere on the original Japanese card. There's certainly an irony to the fact that a Pokémon infamous for being slow is so up to date on Gen Z slang.

Maybe changes like this are inevitable as Pokémon attempts to remain contemporary. After all, Iono and Canarai are both streamers, essentially every trainer has a Rotom-based smartphone now, and you can travel across Paldea snapping selfies with gym leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Still, there's just something about a Pokémon card talking about yeeting that feels uncanny to me.

What's your take here? Will you be yeeting your cards away with Slowpoke, or do you join me in finding all of this a little bit unusual? Share your Slowpoke sentiments with us in the Wargamer Discord server.