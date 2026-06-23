This Pokémon TCG deck wins games with zero cards

Slowbro may look cute, dopey, and innocent, but don't be fooled! A new Pokémon card featuring the pink psychic type can deliver a ton of hurt - if you're prepared to completely empty your hand to set it up.

That's because the new Slowbro card from Abyss Eye/Pitch Black has an unusual attack called 'All Out'. It only dishes out 50 damage, but if you have no cards in your hand, that turns into 210 damage instead - not bad for a stage 1 single prizer!

You can make the most of this effect by playing another new card, the supporter Gladion's Decisive Battle. This trainer makes attacks deal 80 more damage after you use it, along as it was the only card in your hand when you played it. So now that's 290 damage in total!

A janky-as-hell engine using Thwackey and Swirlix (fetched with psychic energy) makes the deck function, helping you find the answers you need without drawing too much - whether that's new ways to empty your hand, or crucial pieces like the Gladion supporter.

A video showcasing this strategy by Pokémon YouTuber Ptcgradio claims the deck is actually winning right now over in Japan. Scanning tournament lists, I must say I'm seeing no signs of this. It definitely seems like something you'd bring out for the memes and not if you're serious about winning.

There is actually a more competitive Slowbro deck in the meta right now, though, and that's Slowking. This deck has actually been around for a little while now, and it has a unique strategy - requiring you to set your top-deck up with powerful single-prize attackers that you can borrow the attacks off with Slowking.

However, over in Japan ,the deck looks a little different - because they have access to a Mega Slowbro ex card that hasn't made it to the rest of the world yet. It's coming in Pitch Black - but has been out as a Japanese promo since February.

Since it has a rulebox, this card doesn't synergize well with the rest of the Slowking deck - but as you're playing a load of Slowpoke anyhow, you might as well chuck it in. The card has high HP and sets up a nasty retaliation - placing 12 damage counters on anything that hits it after it's used its own attack.

Of course, right now all psychic type decks are performing better than average thanks to Lillie's Clefairy and the continued dominance of Dragapult ex.

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