This promo Snorlax Pokémon card is reaching silly prices on the secondary market

This 151 Pokémon Center promo has risen by $80, to its highest price yet.

A sleepy Snorlax with a Pidgey on its tummy.
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This promo Pokémon card featuring everyone's favorite road block, Snorlax, has jumped up in price by $80 since the start of February, putting it at an impressive $280. That's pretty damn good for a newer promo card, and it's particularly staggering when you discover that there's an almost identical version of the same exact card (same picture and everything) that costs only $22.

Literally the only difference between this expensive card and the cheaper version is a small stamp that marks it out as a Pokémon Center exclusive. Yes, that little bit of text is apparently worth $260.

The rising price of this promo card is tied to the market value of the 151 Elite Trainer Box. Both saw a little dip in December, then shot up this year to their highest values yet. And the Pokémon Center exclusive ETB, which could only be bought at the official Pokémon company store, is particularly prized as a collector's item. It's currently valued at $1,400, whereas the regular ETB goes for a still not too shabby $700.

The Snorlax Pokemon card next to a chart sohwing its price rising

You might expect the regular Snorlax promo to have gained a bit more value, given that its box is actually worth hundreds of dollars. I suppose part of the explanation for that is that the Pokémon Center ETBs come with both a stamped and a regular version of their promos, so the unstamped Snorlax can be found in two different places and is just way more common.

It should be no surprise that this ETB is one that's gained value fast, especially now that it's out of stock everywhere and many collectors are holding onto their copies as an investment. 151 as a Pokémon set drew upon fan's nostalgia for the original 151 Pocket Monsters, and that's always a recipe for success.

For more tabletop news covering rare Pokémon cards the Pokémon TCG and more, check out the Wargamer Discord.

Wargamer’s resident trading card games obsessive, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, with a growing side-line in Pokémon cards. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a deck that'll never be finished, flicking through an DnD book that won’t make it to the table, or puzzling out a Paradox grand strategy game. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker, and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

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