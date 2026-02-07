This snazzy Snorlax playmat upstages the underwhelming lineup of 30th anniversary Pokémon TCG merch

Currently, it doesn't look like Fans of the Pokémon TCG will be getting many goodies during the series's 30th anniversary celebrations this month. A line of accessories commemorating three decades of Pokémon has just dropped, but they mostly consist of clothes, pins, and kitchenware. Fortunately, though, for any card gamers looking for some new swag, A pretty great, Snorlax themed, playmat from last year has just been restocked.

Pokémon Red and Green launched in Japan on February 27th, 1996. As the 30th anniversary of this date approaches, The Pokémon Company is revealing a lineup of products to celebrate the occasion and, to be honest, most of them are pretty underwhelming.

The majority of the merch available for Pokémon's 30th anniversary features the '30th Celebration logo'. This is a, slightly eerie looking, Pikachu face with no eyes, but a three on one cheek and a zero on the other. You can get this unnerving mouse on card sleeves, play mats, tank tops, baseball caps, and an eclectic selection of other household items. Most of these products are pretty plain, with the logo displayed over a matte background.

While the design doesn't appeal to me, if you're a fan, it is available for purchase via the Pokémon Center store. Currently, though, customers in the UK aren't able to place orders for any items in this series.

Never mind, though, because a much better TCG accessory has just been restocked, an endearing Snorlax playmat, showing the world's sleepiest Pokémon catching some Z's atop a fluffy pillow. This playmat was first launched last year, but after selling out, it has clearly been hibernating and is now ready to step out into the world once again.

The Snorlax playmat is available internationally, yes, even for customers in the UK, with a price tag of $29.99 (it also costs £29.99).

Will you be picking up anything for Pokémon's 30th anniversary? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.