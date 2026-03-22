This cozy bug may be the most relatable Pokémon card of all time

Cocoon Pokémon never get any love. Beedrill has a mega form, and Butterfree can Gigantamax, but Kakuna and Metapod are condemned to spend their days lying immobile, spamming the move harden until they're ready to evolve. Well, when Perfect Order, the new Pokémon TCG expansion, comes out next week, we'll finally get a cocoon Pokémon that's unashamedly aspirational and shows off the advantages of taking it nice and slow. Let's talk about the new Illustration Rare Spewpa.

The artist Kamonabe has only illustrated a handful of Pokémon cards, but when it's time for them to step up to the plate (step up to the canvas?) they never miss. Even considering the stiff competition, though, this Spewpa is my absolute favorite piece of theirs. In terms of power, Spewpa's definitely not one of the best Pokémon cards out there, but in terms of vibes, it's pure pupa perfection.

We see Spewpa reclining on a lawn chair in the shadow of a nearby tree. Several white reeds sway gently in the breeze beneath them. This is one bug that's comfortably right where they are, and they aren't going anywhere. This fact is further emphasized by Spewpa's retreat cost of three. You don't want to make Spewpa your active Pokémon, just like in their artwork, they're much happier on the bench.

Spewpa only possesses a single attack, and perhaps even that's a bit of a charitable description. For a single grass energy, Spewpa can use "hide", preventing all damage and effects that would be dealt to them during the opponent's next turn. This Further reinforces that this is a Pokémon that just wants to be left alone to chill out on their chair.

I think we've all had days where we've felt a bit like Spewpa. Sleepy, meditative, and in need of a long, calm rest in the shade. Not every Illustration Rare Pokémon card needs to depict a might dragon at the height of their power, or a flame spewing threat burning down everything in their path. Sometimes, it's nice to see a card that cares about the quiet moments between life's big battles.

What do you make of this cozy little bug? Am I psychoanalyzing Spewpa slightly too closely, or do you agree that we could all learn a few lessons about mindfulness from this tired little insect? Let me know on the Wargamer Discord server.

And if you've got some spare time, why not relax and read our list of every Pokémon TCG set?