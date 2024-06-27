Pokémon TCG reveals shiny new Stellar Crown set for 2024

Pokémon Trading Card Game should mark September 13, 2024 in their diaries, as that’s when the Scarlet & Violet Stellar Crown expansion hits store shelves.

Like all the newest Pokémon TCG sets, this expansion is based on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games, specifically its Terestal phenomenon, which gave monsters a sparkling, gem-like appearance and changed their type.

Now TCG players can get in on the fun with Stellar Tera Pokémon ex, who have crystalline designs and special stellar attacks inspired by different gemstones. These supercharged attacks will require three different types of Energy cards to use, so you’ll have to build a Pokémon deck carefully, to ensure you can use them.

A few new Poké-faces will arrive in the expansion – namely Archaludon, Hydrapple, and the legendary Terapagos. These monsters were introduced in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

The cards will be available in Booster Packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and Special Collection at Pokémon Center and retailers worldwide. Some products are available to pre-order now in the US, Canada, and the UK, via Pokémon Center.

Digital players can also get their hands on the Scarlet & Violent Stellar Crown expansion in the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices from September 12.

Other noteworthy cards coming to the expansion include:

Three ACE SPEC rare Trainer cards

10 Pokémon ex and four Stellar Tera Pokémon ex

13 illustration rare Pokémon

Six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Three hyper rare gold etched cards

Fans can get a sneak preview of the new cards at pre-release tournaments being held as part of the Play! Pokémon competitive program. These competitions commence from August 31, at independent retailers around the world.

For more great content, check out our guides to every Mythical and Legendary Pokémon, and the Hall of Fame of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards ever sold.