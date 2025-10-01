Pokémon Stellar Crown is underrated, so go and rip some packs below market price

I remember when, around a year ago, you could find Stellar Crown gathering dust on store shelves, alongside plenty of other Pokémon products. Now, it's hard to get your hands on anything, even the once overlooked seventh main set of this era. So the chance to get a Pokémon Stellar Crown booster box at below market price, right now, isn't one to pass up.

Stellar Crown is one of my favorite Pokémon sets, even if it's often shadowed by other, more hyped-up expansions. Some of the best Pokémon cards of recent years, purely on artistic value alone, come from this set; especially my personal chase card, Squirtle #148. It's just a gorgeous li'l cutie that captures the adorable essence of my favorite starter Pokémon (don't step to me, Charmander stans).

Chasing the cutest Pokémon around is enough reason, on its own, to grab 36 packs of this expansion, but there are plenty of other reasons to pick up a booster box of Stellar Crown. Bulbasaur #143 is equally adorable, an Illustrated Rare that rivals Squirtle if you love the plant-type 'mon. There's also the cute, yet terrifying Dachsbun ex #169, which showcases the bakery dog-like creature as part of a picnic spread.

Those three are some of the most expensive rare Pokémon cards of Stellar Crown, but even basic, cheaper cards ooze beauty. Joltik #150, a card that sits at the $6 range, according to Pricecharting, is one that makes me very happy to see whenever I open my binder. Partly, that's because my wife got it in a pack, but the other reason is simply how electrifying the artwork is.

It's a shame Stellar Crown was forgotten about, but even as the expansion gets swept up in the hype along with every other set, I still feel like it's not appreciated enough. Arriving after two disappointing expansions - Shrouded Fable and Twilight Masquerade - Stellar Crown was a great break from the creepy and dark vibes to something more positive, bright, and fun.

If you missed out on getting this set late last year, I'm afraid it's been rising in price since the stock shortages started. However, you can grab a Pokémon Stellar Crown booster box for just $244.99 at Newegg, giving you 36 packs and multiple chances to score one of those beautiful chase cards. I absolutely loved opening my booster box near launch, and getting Squirtle was a huge joy of mine. Keep in mind, the market price is roughly $270 (with recent sales around $280), so - wild as it is to admit - 245 bucks is a genuinely decent price right now.

Keep your eyes peeled on our site, as we'll be covering the newest Pokémon sets as they come and go. Despite it being a hard time for collectors and players, there are still so many opportunities to score products at a lower price, so we'll be sharing deals as and when they pop up.

