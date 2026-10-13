These Tag Team Pokemon cards are exploding in price - and they're not even that rare

If you've got a binder full of rare Pokémon cards from the Sun & Moon era, now could be the time to re-evaluate what you're holding onto. Demand has been steadily growing for an overlooked class of cards: Tag Team Pokémon, characterful full art holo rares featuring two or more monsters fighting side by side, printed in 2019.

Tag Team cards appeared in four Pokémon sets, all from the Sun & Moon era: Team Up, Unbroken Bonds, Unified Minds, and Cosmic Eclipse. While sky-high prices for secret rares are completely expected, prices have surged on even the most basic, accessible printings of these Pokémon, including cards that were widely available in League Battle decks.

YouTuber PTCGRadio deserves the credit for pointing out this trend, and you can watch their video below for their analysis and discussion. They go into a lot of detail on specific cards.

29 Team Pokémon were printed as holo rares in mainline sets - almost all of them have gone up in price over the last year, and some of them have been growing fast. Here's how their market prices on TCG Player have changed since October 2025.

Card October 2025 October 2026 Celebi & Venusaur GX $18 $22 Pikachu & Zekrom GX $21 $41 Gengar & Mimikyu GX $64 $95 Latias & Latios GX $30 $41 Eevee & Snorlax GX $45 $56 Pheromosa & Buzzwole GX $10 $11 Reshiram & Charizard GX $35 $49 Muk & Alolan Muk GX $12 $18 Marshadow & Machamp GX $31 $33 Greninja & Zoroark GX $57 $54 Lucario & Melmetal GX $30 $32 Gardevoir & Sylveon GX $30 $37 Rowlet & Alolan Exeggutor GX $10 $14 Slowpoke & Psyduck GX $78 $142 Raichu & Alolan Raichu GX $32 $39 Mewtwo & Mew GX $93 $150 Espeon & Deoxys GX $12 $16 Umbreon & Darkrai GX $71 $97 Mega Sableye & Tyranitar GX $13 $16 Garchomp & Giratina GX $31 $42 Venusaur & Snivy GX $20 $22 Charizard & Braixen GX $30 $41 Blastoise & Piplup GX $17 $30 Solgaleo & Lunala GX $30 $35 Togepi & Cleffa & Igglybuff GX $34 $47 Arceus & Dialga & Palkia GX $9 $12 Reshiram & Zekrom GX $72 $82 Naganadel & Guzzlord GX $9 $10 Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff GX $24 $31

Obviously there's a lot of variation across this class, and some of these increases are hardly surprising for old rares. But there are a few marked price spikes: Slowpoke & Psyduck GX and Mewtwo & Mew GX have both almost doubled in price in a year, and plenty have gone up by at least 33%.

For one card, there's an obvious cause for the price surge. Pikachu and Zekrom GX was on a steady but gentle price rise from October 2025 to May 2026, until a flurry of sales on June 1 drove prices up to reach a temporary high of $46. That was the same day that the Pokémon Company revealed the card would be reprinted into the Classic Collection in Pokémon 30th Celebration - apparently, fans just needed to be reminded that it existed!

Do you have any Tag Teams in your binders? Did you pull a 30th Celebration copy of Pikachu & Zekrom in 30th celebration packs? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!